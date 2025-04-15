sETH2 Price (SETH2)
The live price of sETH2 (SETH2) today is 1,647.7 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.29M USD. SETH2 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key sETH2 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- sETH2 price change within the day is +3.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.64K USD
During today, the price change of sETH2 to USD was $ +61.2.
In the past 30 days, the price change of sETH2 to USD was $ -270.2277431000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of sETH2 to USD was $ -605.9251980000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of sETH2 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +61.2
|+3.86%
|30 Days
|$ -270.2277431000
|-16.40%
|60 Days
|$ -605.9251980000
|-36.77%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of sETH2: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+3.86%
+5.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
StakeWise is a liquid Ethereum staking protocol that tokenizes staking yield separately from deposits to enable compounding and increase the capital efficiency of staked ETH in DeFi. All deposits into the protocol are non-custodial and all tokens are mapped 1:1 to the ETH staked in the StakeWise Pool.
