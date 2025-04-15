Fire Price (FIRE)
The live price of Fire (FIRE) today is 0.03941708 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 371.71K USD. FIRE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fire Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fire price change within the day is -3.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.43M USD
During today, the price change of Fire to USD was $ -0.00141001263412365.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fire to USD was $ +0.0022940346.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fire to USD was $ -0.0130375303.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fire to USD was $ -0.12667147694254568.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00141001263412365
|-3.45%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0022940346
|+5.82%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0130375303
|-33.07%
|90 Days
|$ -0.12667147694254568
|-76.26%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fire: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.32%
-3.45%
+0.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gather resources, raid your friends and stoke the fire to grow your population. A mobile game built on base. Our hope is that you have fun interactions and make new friends! Stoke Fire is a game first. We're trying to make a really fun experience for players. You have to compete with the other villages by getting resources and adding villagers. It is a strategy game but also a fun social game. We are inspired by games like Fren Pet, Age of Empires 2, and Clash of Clans.
