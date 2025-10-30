What is TAC (TAC)

TAC is the first EVM-compatible blockchain purpose-built for the TON ecosystem and Telegram. It delivers full DeFi functionality from day one, with pre-deployed apps, Ethereum and BTC liquidity and seamless access via TON wallets. With over 100 million wallets and Telegram integration, TAC is the most distribution-ready EVM chain to date. TAC is the first EVM-compatible blockchain purpose-built for the TON ecosystem and Telegram. It delivers full DeFi functionality from day one, with pre-deployed apps, Ethereum and BTC liquidity and seamless access via TON wallets. With over 100 million wallets and Telegram integration, TAC is the most distribution-ready EVM chain to date.

TAC is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your TAC investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check TAC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about TAC on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your TAC buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

TAC Price Prediction (USD)

How much will TAC (TAC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your TAC (TAC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for TAC.

Check the TAC price prediction now!

TAC (TAC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TAC (TAC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TAC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy TAC (TAC)

Looking for how to buy TAC? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase TAC on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TAC to Local Currencies

Try Converter

TAC Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of TAC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TAC How much is TAC (TAC) worth today? The live TAC price in USD is 0.004302 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TAC to USD price? $ 0.004302 . Check out The current price of TAC to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of TAC? The market cap for TAC is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TAC? The circulating supply of TAC is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TAC? TAC achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TAC? TAC saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of TAC? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TAC is $ 95.40K USD . Will TAC go higher this year? TAC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TAC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

TAC (TAC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets