What is KASTA (KASTA)

Kasta is a crypto payment platform that enables instant and borderless peer-to-peer crypto transactions. What's more, they will not charge any fees from payments that are transacted in the same cryptocurrency, or between two users.

KASTA Price Prediction

KASTA Price History

How to buy KASTA (KASTA)

KASTA to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KASTA What is the price of KASTA (KASTA) today? The live price of KASTA (KASTA) is 0.012287 USD . What is the market cap of KASTA (KASTA)? The current market cap of KASTA is $ 9.37M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KASTA by its real-time market price of 0.012287 USD . What is the circulating supply of KASTA (KASTA)? The current circulating supply of KASTA (KASTA) is 762.39M USD . What was the highest price of KASTA (KASTA)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of KASTA (KASTA) is 1.5025 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of KASTA (KASTA)? The 24-hour trading volume of KASTA (KASTA) is $ 54.38K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

