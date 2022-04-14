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Top Payment Solutions Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Payment Solutions sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
DASH
DASH
DASH
$ 38.71
+0.21%
-11.46%
+21.67%
$ 488.89M
$ 32.24K
2
Zebec Network
Zebec Network
ZBCN
$ 0.0019033
-0.29%
-1.79%
+8.41%
$ 189.90M
$ 84.91M
3
Telcoin
Telcoin
TEL
$ 0.001821
-0.61%
-4.04%
+12.40%
$ 173.32M
$ 53.08M
4
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0.08003
-0.04%
-5.49%
-0.56%
$ 109.61M
$ 2.83M
5
Huma Finance
Huma Finance
HUMA
$ 0.02202
+0.23%
+1.29%
+2.75%
$ 71.80M
$ 2.39M
6
Swop
Swop
SWOP
$ 0.00651029
0.00%
-0.01%
+3.10%
$ 65.10M
$ 1.92
7
Nano
Nano
XNO
$ 0.400388
+0.70%
-0.00%
+5.83%
$ 52.97M
$ 243.36K
8
Alchemy
Alchemy
ACH
$ 0.005076
-0.06%
-0.81%
+14.62%
$ 50.24M
$ 11.31M
9
Ozapay
Ozapay
OZA
$ 0.053977
+0.18%
-0.05%
+5.83%
$ 49.10M
$ 2.33K
10
Concordium
Concordium
CCD
$ 0.003724
-1.06%
-8.05%
+1.83%
$ 46.97M
$ 30.13M
11
Request
Request
REQ
$ 0.05559
-0.29%
-1.26%
+7.14%
$ 44.21M
$ 1.04M
12
Keeta
Keeta
KTA
$ 0.07269
+0.51%
+1.61%
-3.05%
$ 40.33M
$ 1.13M
13
Amp
Amp
AMP
$ 0.0004571
-0.72%
-3.77%
+20.55%
$ 39.60M
$ 182.10M
14
BitDCA
BitDCA
BDCA
$ 0.4304
-0.02%
-4.62%
-9.92%
$ 35.19M
$ 166.70K
15
AI Analysis Token
AI Analysis Token
AIAT
$ 0.240888
+0.32%
+0.00%
-0.01%
$ 28.52M
$ 23.59K
16
Scandic Coin
Scandic Coin
SNC
$ 0.161915
-0.03%
+0.00%
-0.39%
$ 20.40M
$ 191.11K
17
Striker
Striker
STKRI
$ 0.302903
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 15.94M
$ 8.01K
18
Credible Finance
Credible Finance
CRED
$ 0.683639
+0.13%
-0.05%
+20.63%
$ 15.49M
$ 345.79K
19
Beincom
Beincom
BIC
$ 0.00640902
0.00%
-0.00%
+8.55%
$ 14.37M
$ 4.20
20
Epic Chain
Epic Chain
EPIC
$ 0.3442
+0.56%
+2.50%
+2.75%
$ 11.57M
$ 1.07M
21
EurocoinToken
EurocoinToken
ECTE
$ 0.110203
-0.22%
-0.03%
+13.94%
$ 11.02M
$ 114.82K
22
XTP
XTP
XTP
$ 0.00093563
+0.11%
0.00%
-17.58%
$ 9.25M
$ 2.79K
23
MCOIN
MCOIN
MCOIN
$ 0.051276
+0.02%
-0.03%
-9.54%
$ 9.08M
$ 171.00K
24
Soil
Soil
SOIL
$ 0.10012
-0.01%
-0.84%
-2.16%
$ 6.97M
$ 271.89K
25
Oobit
Oobit
OOB
$ 0.00962191
-0.86%
+0.04%
-4.74%
$ 5.55M
$ 58.31K
26
Nimiq
Nimiq
NIM
$ 0.000378
0.00%
+0.27%
-9.35%
$ 5.35M
$ 28.88M
27
Populous
Populous
PPT
$ 0.090889
+0.18%
-0.06%
-4.42%
$ 4.76M
$ 1.20K
28
NetX
NetX
NETX
$ 0.1962
-3.27%
-1.47%
-7.14%
$ 4.51M
$ 345.23K
29
Wigl
Wigl
WIGL
$ 0.03366044
0.00%
-0.00%
+3.02%
$ 3.80M
$ 2.46K
30
ZoidPay
ZoidPay
ZPAY
$ 0.00584134
0.00%
-0.04%
+7.73%
$ 3.59M
$ 825.09
31
The Digital Dinar
The Digital Dinar
DINAR
$ 0.169339
+0.10%
-0.04%
+17.06%
$ 3.29M
$ 4.31K
32
THAT
THAT
THAT
$ 0.00208301
+0.01%
+0.01%
+2.85%
$ 3.20M
$ 17.42K
33
IBS
IBS
IBS
$ 0.00069592
+0.29%
-0.00%
+1.36%
$ 2.80M
$ 56.18K
34
Zypto Token
Zypto Token
ZYPTO
$ 0.00292038
+0.30%
+0.02%
+2.18%
$ 2.61M
$ 3.37K
35
Jetvoy
Jetvoy
VOY
$ 2.46E-5
+0.33%
+0.86%
+16.70%
$ 2.46M
--
36
Regent Coin
Regent Coin
REGENT
$ 0.764917
-0.42%
-0.00%
+9.86%
$ 2.22M
$ 960.87K
37
QUP Coin
QUP Coin
QUP
$ 0.00108084
+1.94%
-0.01%
+105.16%
$ 2.16M
$ 20.33K
38
Superfluid
Superfluid
SUP
$ 0.00594501
+0.21%
-0.08%
+5.41%
$ 2.09M
$ 121.66K
39
Laqira Protocol
Laqira Protocol
LQR
$ 0.023429
-0.45%
-5.29%
+8.86%
$ 2.08M
$ 851.97K
40
Pluton
Pluton
PLU
$ 0.12902
-5.55%
+0.04%
+1.00%
$ 1.81M
$ 1.51M
41
StarSlax
StarSlax
SSLX
$ 0.00016436
+0.41%
-0.09%
-21.16%
$ 1.64M
$ 88.79K
42
DucatusX
DucatusX
DUCX
$ 0.00531966
+0.04%
-0.05%
-10.97%
$ 1.48M
$ 31.55K
43
Kin
Kin
KIN
$ 5.48946E-7
-0.23%
-1.56%
+23.22%
$ 1.45M
--
44
SyFu Excavation Token
SyFu Excavation Token
EVT
$ 0.931077
-0.24%
+0.01%
+0.54%
$ 873.35K
$ 1.16K
45
ReddCoin
ReddCoin
RDD
$ 2.492E-5
-0.04%
-3.18%
-6.10%
$ 849.74K
--
46
MECCA
MECCA
MEA
$ 0.0002779
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 815.17K
$ 5.06
47
xMoney
xMoney
XMN
$ 0.00078
0.00%
-1.27%
-13.33%
$ 780.44K
$ 48.29M
48
PointPay
PointPay
PXP
$ 0.02517
-0.08%
+11.23%
-4.23%
$ 754.80K
$ 6.38M
49
azit
azit
AZIT
$ 0.0016329
+0.19%
+0.07%
+13.37%
$ 737.07K
$ 57.45K
50
Sora Validator
Sora Validator
VAL
$ 0.0103382
+0.22%
+0.06%
+39.66%
$ 577.46K
$ 45.66

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Payment Solutions tokens and why are they popular?
Payment Solutions tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 80 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.67B.
What is the best-performing Payment Solutions token right now?
Among Payment Solutions tokens tracked on MEXC, RWS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 17.54% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Payment Solutions tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 80 Payment Solutions tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Payment Solutions tokens include DASH, ZBCN, TEL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Payment Solutions category?
The combined market capitalization of all Payment Solutions tokens is approximately $1.67B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Payment Solutions sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.