district0x Preis (DNT)
Der Echtzeitpreis von district0x (DNT) beträgt heute 0.04773381 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 35.74M USD. Der DNT zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige district0x Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt $ 259.51K USD
- Die Preisänderung von district0x im Tagesverlauf beträgt +0.83%
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 751.22M USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von DNT zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue DNT-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von district0x zu USD bei $ +0.00039246.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von district0x zu USD bei $ -0.0076736395.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von district0x zu USD bei $ +0.0128673692.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von district0x zu USD bei $ +0.01322214854301436.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ +0.00039246
|+0.83%
|30 Tage
|$ -0.0076736395
|-16.07%
|60 Tage
|$ +0.0128673692
|+26.96%
|90 Tage
|$ +0.01322214854301436
|+38.31%
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von district0x: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
+0.41%
+0.83%
+2.58%
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
The district0x network is a collective of decentralized and autonomous marketplaces and communities, also known as districts. These districts are built upon a decentralized and distributed open-source framework, the d0xINFRA network, which is powered by Ethereum smart contracts. The district0x network aims at creating a friction-free, virtual economy where the users will be able to make buying and selling decisions, complete transactions, and even rank their peers with just one simple click. District0x aims to develop a flexible, and free market with advanced entrepreneurial concepts. The District0x infrastructure has a very neat concept with some well-outlined features, such as the staking interface. A staking interface is put in place that allows DNT holders to have open control over the districts through an Aragon governance layer for all markets that come online. Post creation of a district, an Aragon entity will also be created that people can use to interact with this staking mechanism. After staking a user will receive voting rights in that district. Using the creation interface, one can remove central power structures from any marketplace without the additional need for development or programming skills. It can be described as the WordPress of dApps where the districts being launched are like wordpress templates and the auxiliary modules are WordPress plugins for extended functionality. While it is very difficult to buy lesser known cryptocurrencies using fiat currencies (dollars, euros) directly from crypto-exchanges, district0x or DNT can be easily purchased from various exchanges using Ethereum or Bitcoin as the base cryptocoin. Binance is one of the popular exchange platforms that can help trade Bitcoin or Ethereum for District0x. One can use various wallets like myetherwallet.com to store the district0x (DNT) coins. Coinbase, Blockchain, Exodus, Trezor Hardware Wallet are also wallets that supports district0x. District0x, differs from most coins in its underlying concept and the architecture it is built on. The concept of interconnected districts and marketplaces promises a novel structure to the modern economies. What a lot of users are missing out on is the fact that it is a staking mechanism and not just a voting token. Staking is basically the process of mining the PoS (proof of stake) coins. Early investors will be able to lock their tokens to a specific district on the network, thus being able to participate in its governance later. DNT tokens can be staked in districts, thus they not only give voting power and privileges within that district but also provide district-specific tokens depending on when the investor had started trading. For example, early investors of the PoS token will be able to make decisions about the distribution of profits among stakeholders, the intricacies of the business model etc. DNT can basically be considered as a dynamic stock in the future district0x ecosystem. By joining the district0x, the user receives district0x coins. They allow the owner to exercise the right to vote for district proposals and make decisions within certain districts. This includes, for example, voting on proposals concerning the future of a particular district or setting fees. The scope of shareholders’ rights is outlined in the bylaws and varies according to the specific scope and purpose of each district. District0x platform users can interact with the functions and services provided by each district. Users can also freely create their own districts. For example, on Ethlance, the first district in the District0x network, users can post job offers or search for new jobs.
Kryptowährungenspreise unterliegen hohen Marktrisiken und Preisvolatilitäten. Sie sollten in Projekte und Produkte investieren, mit denen Sie vertraut sind und die damit verbundenen Risiken verstehen. Sie sollten Ihre Investitionserfahrung, Ihre finanzielle Situation, Ihre Anlageziele und Ihre Risikotoleranz sorgfältig abwägen und einen unabhängigen Finanzberater konsultieren, bevor Sie eine Anlage tätigen. Dieses Material darf nicht als Finanzberatung ausgelegt werden. Die Wertentwicklung in der Vergangenheit ist kein verlässlicher Indikator für die zukünftige Wertentwicklung. Der Wert Ihrer Anlage kann sowohl steigen als auch fallen, und es kann sein, dass Sie den von Ihnen investierten Betrag nicht zurückerhalten. Sie tragen die alleinige Verantwortung für Ihre Anlageentscheidungen. MEXC haftet nicht für etwaige Verluste, die Sie erleiden könnten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in unseren Nutzungsbedingungen und Risikohinweisen. Bitte beachten Sie auch, dass die hier präsentierten Daten zu den oben genannten Kryptowährungen (wie z.B. der aktuelle Echtzeit-Kurs) auf Quellen von Dritten beruhen. Sie werden Ihnen auf einer "wie besehen"-Basis und nur zu Informationszwecken präsentiert, ohne jegliche Zusicherung oder Garantie. Links, die zu Websites Dritter führen, unterliegen ebenfalls nicht der Kontrolle von MEXC. MEXC ist nicht verantwortlich für die Zuverlässigkeit und Richtigkeit solcher Websites Dritter und deren Inhalte.
|1 DNT zu AUD
A$0.076374096
|1 DNT zu GBP
￡0.0377097099
|1 DNT zu EUR
€0.0458244576
|1 DNT zu USD
$0.04773381
|1 DNT zu MYR
RM0.2128927926
|1 DNT zu TRY
₺1.6859581692
|1 DNT zu JPY
¥7.4922988176
|1 DNT zu RUB
₽5.2741086669
|1 DNT zu INR
₹4.0798087407
|1 DNT zu IDR
Rp769.9000535043
|1 DNT zu PHP
₱2.7604462323
|1 DNT zu EGP
￡E.2.4267869004
|1 DNT zu BRL
R$0.2949949458
|1 DNT zu CAD
C$0.0682593483
|1 DNT zu BDT
৳5.7008489283
|1 DNT zu NGN
₦73.7768993979
|1 DNT zu UAH
₴2.0072067105
|1 DNT zu VES
Bs2.43442431
|1 DNT zu PKR
Rs13.2847966611
|1 DNT zu KZT
₸25.0306552878
|1 DNT zu THB
฿1.6320189639
|1 DNT zu TWD
NT$1.5632822775
|1 DNT zu CHF
Fr0.042960429
|1 DNT zu HKD
HK$0.3704143656
|1 DNT zu MAD
.د.م0.4811568048