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Top Energi Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Energi Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00008
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 78,765.83
+0.55%
-2.60%
+13.60%
$ 9.18B
$ 2.97
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.356
+1.07%
-4.18%
+8.22%
$ 7.47B
$ 72.44K
4
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
-0.07%
$ 4.49B
$ 141.03K
5
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4.286
+1.12%
-2.35%
+18.79%
$ 2.69B
$ 153.17K
6
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 127
+0.67%
-6.19%
+31.76%
$ 1.96B
$ 3.66K
7
Wrapped Tron
Wrapped Tron
WTRX
$ 0.335587
-0.03%
-0.02%
+0.47%
$ 1.39B
$ 43.18M
8
Quant
Quant
QNT
$ 63.48
+0.44%
-2.76%
+7.85%
$ 769.52M
$ 2.12K
9
Nexo
Nexo
NEXO
$ 0.8359
+0.20%
-0.78%
+11.54%
$ 541.02M
$ 86.90K
10
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.3208
+1.04%
-5.93%
+22.59%
$ 483.98M
$ 2.31M
11
Wrapped One
Wrapped One
WONE
$ 0.175587
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 448.31M
$ 172.53
12
Gnosis
Gnosis
GNO
$ 121.46
+0.37%
-2.43%
-1.76%
$ 319.09M
$ 618.69
13
BitTorrent
BitTorrent
BTT
$ 0.0000002904
+0.17%
-1.35%
+7.65%
$ 288.81M
$ 227.24B
14
Trust Wallet
Trust Wallet
TWT
$ 0.4651
+1.09%
+8.06%
+15.61%
$ 199.33M
$ 517.91K
15
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 19.5
+0.73%
-2.42%
+4.88%
$ 193.60M
$ 3.49K
16
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.01778
+1.26%
-4.49%
+26.39%
$ 191.75M
$ 8.86M
17
SwissBorg
SwissBorg
BORG
$ 0.175425
-0.30%
-0.02%
+16.34%
$ 172.15M
$ 264.22K
18
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.9556
+0.82%
-3.75%
+4.67%
$ 165.32M
$ 69.63K
19
SafePal
SafePal
SFP
$ 0.2611
+0.38%
-4.54%
+1.05%
$ 130.50M
$ 203.79K
20
Golem
Golem
GLM
$ 0.107529
-0.27%
-0.02%
+18.24%
$ 107.53M
$ 2.90M
21
BAT
BAT
BAT
$ 0.06733
+0.75%
-4.11%
+8.04%
$ 100.75M
$ 1.08M
22
Reserve Rights
Reserve Rights
RSR
$ 0.001435
+0.42%
-3.88%
+15.98%
$ 89.89M
$ 46.12M
23
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 2,279.8
+0.68%
-3.95%
+8.12%
$ 81.71M
$ 27.72
24
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.2288
+0.35%
-2.34%
+12.39%
$ 79.07M
$ 701.83K
25
FTX Token
FTX Token
FTT
$ 0.2313
+0.31%
-2.09%
+10.16%
$ 75.58M
$ 278.44K
26
Numeraire
Numeraire
NMR
$ 9.225
+1.18%
+0.53%
+11.16%
$ 69.12M
$ 6.51K
27
Holo Token
Holo Token
HOT
$ 0.0003808
+0.61%
-1.96%
+12.23%
$ 67.11M
$ 168.36M
28
ECOMI
ECOMI
OMI
$ 0.0002337
-0.51%
+4.48%
+22.36%
$ 65.86M
$ 514.38M
29
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1966
+0.82%
-4.47%
+13.39%
$ 56.33M
$ 399.58K
30
Enjin
Enjin
ENJ
$ 0.02607
+0.66%
-7.09%
+3.37%
$ 51.48M
$ 4.43M
31
Mask Network
Mask Network
MASK
$ 0.4217
+1.22%
-2.51%
+12.45%
$ 42.35M
$ 136.34K
32
Amp
Amp
AMP
$ 0.0004587
+0.11%
-5.99%
+19.72%
$ 39.94M
$ 183.15M
33
Wrapped Near
Wrapped Near
WNEAR
$ 1.88
+0.53%
-0.03%
+8.05%
$ 36.01M
$ 22.09M
34
Bancor
Bancor
BNT
$ 0.3238
+0.40%
-3.38%
+8.73%
$ 34.80M
$ 220.53K
35
Wrapped CRO
Wrapped CRO
WCRO
$ 0.059439
+1.22%
-0.02%
+18.99%
$ 33.89M
$ 1.64M
36
Ocean Protocol
Ocean Protocol
OCEAN
$ 0.137402
-0.16%
-0.00%
+6.48%
$ 33.10M
$ 41.04K
37
Band
Band
BAND
$ 0.177247
+0.66%
-0.03%
+9.12%
$ 32.10M
$ 1.81M
38
iExec RLC
iExec RLC
RLC
$ 0.3136
+0.42%
-4.58%
+6.59%
$ 27.00M
$ 171.32K
39
Powerledger
Powerledger
POWR
$ 0.04535192
+0.15%
+0.02%
+17.60%
$ 25.78M
$ 2.15M
40
Illuvium
Illuvium
ILV
$ 3.206
+0.66%
-4.47%
+3.92%
$ 23.55M
$ 17.41K
41
DODO
DODO
DODO
$ 0.02016
-1.37%
+3.23%
-2.33%
$ 20.12M
$ 4.21M
42
Civic
Civic
CVC
$ 0.01929725
+0.48%
-0.02%
+10.00%
$ 19.30M
$ 1.22M
43
Audius
Audius
AUDIO
$ 0.01297768
+0.13%
-0.00%
+8.39%
$ 18.82M
$ 2.99M
44
STORJ
STORJ
STORJ
$ 0.04217
-0.49%
-17.46%
+1.08%
$ 18.28M
$ 3.53M
45
Celer Network
Celer Network
CELR
$ 0.002266
+0.22%
-4.48%
+11.15%
$ 17.65M
$ 25.42M
46
Keep Network
Keep Network
KEEP
$ 0.01721425
+0.06%
-0.03%
+6.05%
$ 16.62M
$ 3.63K
47
Hegic
Hegic
HEGIC
$ 0.01510942
+0.62%
-0.01%
-6.66%
$ 16.28M
$ 226.74
48
QuarkChain
QuarkChain
QKC
$ 0.002126
+0.28%
-1.72%
+4.08%
$ 15.34M
$ 24.47M
49
AVA
AVA
AVA
$ 0.2091
+0.39%
+1.46%
+14.65%
$ 15.26M
$ 273.89K
50
Loopring
Loopring
LRC
$ 0.008339
-0.23%
-9.97%
+4.91%
$ 11.41M
$ 7.10M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Energi Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Energi Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 85 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $107.31B.
What is the best-performing Energi Ecosystem token right now?
Among Energi Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, TWT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 8.06% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Energi Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 85 Energi Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Energi Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Energi Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Energi Ecosystem tokens is approximately $107.31B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Energi Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.