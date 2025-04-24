Spinning Cat Pris (OIIAOIIA)
Live prisen på Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA) i dag er 0.00809857 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 8.01M USD. OIIAOIIA til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Spinning Cat markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Spinning Cat Prisændring inden for dagen er -4.32%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 999.82M USD
Få opdateringer af OIIAOIIA til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige OIIAOIIA prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Spinning Cat til USD $ -0.000365962412336679.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Spinning Cat til USD $ -0.0025570376.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Spinning Cat til USD $ +0.0046949313.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Spinning Cat til USD $ -0.010714411301771423.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ -0.000365962412336679
|-4.32%
|30 dage
|$ -0.0025570376
|-31.57%
|60 dage
|$ +0.0046949313
|+57.97%
|90 dage
|$ -0.010714411301771423
|-56.95%
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Spinning Cat: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
+3.30%
-4.32%
+33.62%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
OIIAOIIA is a unique, community-driven project inspired by the viral spinning cat meme, a symbol of internet culture’s playful and absurd nature. Originally created as a lighthearted crypto coin, OIIAOIIA quickly captured the imagination of online communities who resonated with its charm and simplicity. The project’s viral roots gave it an organic following, but as its popularity grew, it became clear that its true potential could only be realized through collective ownership and participation. Recognizing the power of its community, the project underwent a significant transition to full community ownership. This move was aimed at fostering transparency, decentralization, and inclusivity, empowering individuals to have a direct role in shaping OIIAOIIA’s future. By putting the decision-making process into the hands of its supporters, the project ensures that it evolves in a way that aligns with the interests and creativity of its participants. At its core, OIIAOIIA celebrates the whimsical and collaborative spirit of internet culture while exploring the possibilities of decentralized technology. Unlike traditional meme-based tokens that often rely on fleeting hype, OIIAOIIA is building a decentralized ecosystem where the community actively contributes to its growth. This ecosystem encourages creativity, governance, and innovation, turning a simple meme into a collective symbol of empowerment. The project’s community-first approach is what sets it apart. Every decision, from developmental milestones to the coin’s utility, is shaped by the collective input of its members. This decentralization ensures that no single entity has control over the project, reinforcing trust and alignment with the principles of blockchain technology. In a space where meme coins are often short-lived and centralized, OIIAOIIA positions itself as a sustainable project rooted in transparency and collaboration. OIIAOIIA also aims to bridge the gap between internet culture and blockchain by creating value in unexpected places. It is a testament to the power of community-driven projects to turn simple ideas into something greater. By combining the universality of humor with decentralized governance, OIIAOIIA is not just a meme coin—it’s a platform for exploring the intersection of creativity, technology, and collective ownership. As the project continues to evolve, OIIAOIIA remains committed to its vision of fostering a decentralized community that values transparency, innovation, and fun. It is a project that invites everyone to take part in its journey, transforming a spinning cat meme into a lasting and meaningful endeavor in the world of crypto.
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 OIIAOIIA til VND
₫213.11386955
|1 OIIAOIIA til AUD
A$0.0127147549
|1 OIIAOIIA til GBP
￡0.0060739275
|1 OIIAOIIA til EUR
€0.0071267416
|1 OIIAOIIA til USD
$0.00809857
|1 OIIAOIIA til MYR
RM0.0355527223
|1 OIIAOIIA til TRY
₺0.3100132596
|1 OIIAOIIA til JPY
¥1.1550990391
|1 OIIAOIIA til RUB
₽0.6750158095
|1 OIIAOIIA til INR
₹0.6925087207
|1 OIIAOIIA til IDR
Rp137.2638777155
|1 OIIAOIIA til KRW
₩11.5528530621
|1 OIIAOIIA til PHP
₱0.4578931478
|1 OIIAOIIA til EGP
￡E.0.4124601701
|1 OIIAOIIA til BRL
R$0.0460808633
|1 OIIAOIIA til CAD
C$0.0111760266
|1 OIIAOIIA til BDT
৳0.9838952693
|1 OIIAOIIA til NGN
₦13.041127271
|1 OIIAOIIA til UAH
₴0.3381152975
|1 OIIAOIIA til VES
Bs0.65598417
|1 OIIAOIIA til PKR
Rs2.2748073273
|1 OIIAOIIA til KZT
₸4.2004853019
|1 OIIAOIIA til THB
฿0.2716260378
|1 OIIAOIIA til TWD
NT$0.2635274678
|1 OIIAOIIA til AED
د.إ0.0297217519
|1 OIIAOIIA til CHF
Fr0.0066408274
|1 OIIAOIIA til HKD
HK$0.0627639175
|1 OIIAOIIA til MAD
.د.م0.0749117725
|1 OIIAOIIA til MXN
$0.1589749291