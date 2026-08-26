SparkDEX Staked FLR Price Today

The live SparkDEX Staked FLR (STFLR) price today is $ 0.00691739, with a 1.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current STFLR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00691739 per STFLR.

SparkDEX Staked FLR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,609,564, with a circulating supply of 233.18M STFLR. During the last 24 hours, STFLR traded between $ 0.00629153 (low) and $ 0.00807348 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01056251, while the all-time low was $ 0.00583454.

In short-term performance, STFLR moved +0.32% in the last hour and +12.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 40.15K.

SparkDEX Staked FLR (STFLR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.61M$ 1.61M $ 1.61M Volume (24H) $ 40.15K$ 40.15K $ 40.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.61M$ 1.61M $ 1.61M Circulation Supply 233.18M 233.18M 233.18M Total Supply 233,176,622.3294793 233,176,622.3294793 233,176,622.3294793

The current Market Cap of SparkDEX Staked FLR is $ 1.61M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 40.15K. The circulating supply of STFLR is 233.18M, with a total supply of 233176622.3294793. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.61M.