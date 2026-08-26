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The live SP500 rStock price today is 696.64 USD.SPYR market cap is 263,328 USD. Track real-time SPYR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live SP500 rStock price today is 696.64 USD.SPYR market cap is 263,328 USD. Track real-time SPYR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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SP500 rStock Logo

SP500 rStock Price (SPYR)

Unlisted

1 SPYR to USD Live Price:

$696.64
$696.64$696.64
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
SP500 rStock (SPYR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:55:15 (UTC+8)

SP500 rStock Price Today

The live SP500 rStock (SPYR) price today is $ 696.64, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPYR to USD conversion rate is $ 696.64 per SPYR.

SP500 rStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 263,328, with a circulating supply of 378.00 SPYR. During the last 24 hours, SPYR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 774.59, while the all-time low was $ 510.85.

In short-term performance, SPYR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.62.

SP500 rStock (SPYR) Market Information

$ 263.33K
$ 263.33K$ 263.33K

$ 0.62
$ 0.62$ 0.62

$ 263.33K
$ 263.33K$ 263.33K

378.00
378.00 378.00

377.998972165
377.998972165 377.998972165

The current Market Cap of SP500 rStock is $ 263.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.62. The circulating supply of SPYR is 378.00, with a total supply of 377.998972165. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 263.33K.

SP500 rStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 774.59
$ 774.59$ 774.59

$ 510.85
$ 510.85$ 510.85

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for SP500 rStock

SP500 rStock (SPYR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SPYR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
SP500 rStock (SPYR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of SP500 rStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price SP500 rStock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SPYR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking SP500 rStock Price Prediction.

What is SP500 rStock (SPYR)

Remora Markets opens the door to global financial opportunities by making tokenized stocks accessible to everyone, everywhere. Combining deep expertise in blockchain and financial technology, we deliver a seamless, efficient, and secure investing experience. Built on transparency, proof of reserves, and non-custodial ownership on Solana, our tokenized assets are fully backed and supported by the trusted Step Group.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About SP500 rStock

What is the current price of SP500 rStock?

The live price of SP500 rStock (SPYR) is $696.64 USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is SP500 rStock positioned in the market?

SP500 rStock currently sits at market rank #4161, supported by a market capitalization of $263328. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of SPYR?

The circulating supply of SPYR is 377.998972165 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of SP500 rStock?

During the last 24 hours, SP500 rStock traded within a range of $0.0 (24-hour low) and $0.0 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is SP500 rStock from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

SP500 rStock reached an all-time high of $774.59, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $510.85. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is SPYR trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for SP500 rStock?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),SPL22,Remora Markets Tokenized rStocks. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SP500 rStock

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:55:15 (UTC+8)

SP500 rStock (SPYR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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