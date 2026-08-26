What is the current price of SP500 rStock?

The live price of SP500 rStock (SPYR) is $696.64 USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is SP500 rStock positioned in the market?

SP500 rStock currently sits at market rank #4161, supported by a market capitalization of $263328. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of SPYR?

The circulating supply of SPYR is 377.998972165 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of SP500 rStock?

During the last 24 hours, SP500 rStock traded within a range of $0.0 (24-hour low) and $0.0 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is SP500 rStock from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

SP500 rStock reached an all-time high of $774.59, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $510.85. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is SPYR trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for SP500 rStock?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),SPL22,Remora Markets Tokenized rStocks. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.