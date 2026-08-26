Rip Cars Price Today

The live Rip Cars (CARS) price today is $ 0.05953, with a 0.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current CARS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.05953 per CARS.

Rip Cars currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 767,927, with a circulating supply of 12.90M CARS. During the last 24 hours, CARS traded between $ 0.055358 (low) and $ 0.069772 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.069772, while the all-time low was $ 0.0394793.

In short-term performance, CARS moved +0.10% in the last hour and +16.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.13K.

Rip Cars (CARS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 767.93K$ 767.93K $ 767.93K Volume (24H) $ 19.13K$ 19.13K $ 19.13K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.54M$ 1.54M $ 1.54M Circulation Supply 12.90M 12.90M 12.90M Total Supply 25,799,785.014174 25,799,785.014174 25,799,785.014174

The current Market Cap of Rip Cars is $ 767.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.13K. The circulating supply of CARS is 12.90M, with a total supply of 25799785.014174. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.54M.