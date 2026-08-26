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The live Rip Cars price today is 0.05953 USD.CARS market cap is 767,927 USD. Track real-time CARS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Rip Cars price today is 0.05953 USD.CARS market cap is 767,927 USD. Track real-time CARS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Rip Cars Logo

Rip Cars Price (CARS)

Unlisted

1 CARS to USD Live Price:

$0.059618
$0.059618$0.059618
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Rip Cars (CARS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:26:32 (UTC+8)

Rip Cars Price Today

The live Rip Cars (CARS) price today is $ 0.05953, with a 0.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current CARS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.05953 per CARS.

Rip Cars currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 767,927, with a circulating supply of 12.90M CARS. During the last 24 hours, CARS traded between $ 0.055358 (low) and $ 0.069772 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.069772, while the all-time low was $ 0.0394793.

In short-term performance, CARS moved +0.10% in the last hour and +16.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.13K.

Rip Cars (CARS) Market Information

$ 767.93K
$ 767.93K$ 767.93K

$ 19.13K
$ 19.13K$ 19.13K

$ 1.54M
$ 1.54M$ 1.54M

12.90M
12.90M 12.90M

25,799,785.014174
25,799,785.014174 25,799,785.014174

The current Market Cap of Rip Cars is $ 767.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.13K. The circulating supply of CARS is 12.90M, with a total supply of 25799785.014174. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.54M.

Rip Cars Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.055358
$ 0.055358$ 0.055358
24H Low
$ 0.069772
$ 0.069772$ 0.069772
24H High

$ 0.055358
$ 0.055358$ 0.055358

$ 0.069772
$ 0.069772$ 0.069772

$ 0.069772
$ 0.069772$ 0.069772

$ 0.0394793
$ 0.0394793$ 0.0394793

+0.10%

-0.92%

+16.74%

+16.74%

Price Prediction for Rip Cars

Rip Cars (CARS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CARS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Rip Cars (CARS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Rip Cars could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Rip Cars will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CARS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Rip Cars Price Prediction.

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Rip Cars (CARS) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MetaDAO LaunchpadSolana Ecosystem

About Rip Cars

What is the current market price of CARS?

It's currently valued at $0.05953, reflecting a price movement of -0.92% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Rip Cars have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, CARS shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for CARS?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged $-- worth of CARS. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Rip Cars?

It has traded between $0.055358 and $0.069772, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of CARS on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated CARS is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rip Cars

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:26:32 (UTC+8)

Rip Cars (CARS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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