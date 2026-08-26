Mento Euro Price Today

The live Mento Euro (EURM) price today is $ 1.16, with a 0.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current EURM to USD conversion rate is $ 1.16 per EURM.

Mento Euro currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,689,792, with a circulating supply of 1.45M EURM. During the last 24 hours, EURM traded between $ 1.15 (low) and $ 1.18 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 19.98, while the all-time low was $ 0.236339.

In short-term performance, EURM moved -0.06% in the last hour and +8.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.05K.

Mento Euro (EURM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.69M$ 1.69M $ 1.69M Volume (24H) $ 1.05K$ 1.05K $ 1.05K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.69M$ 1.69M $ 1.69M Circulation Supply 1.45M 1.45M 1.45M Total Supply 1,454,799.347515601 1,454,799.347515601 1,454,799.347515601

The current Market Cap of Mento Euro is $ 1.69M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.05K. The circulating supply of EURM is 1.45M, with a total supply of 1454799.347515601. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.69M.