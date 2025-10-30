Marine Moguls (MOGUL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 38.81 $ 38.81 $ 38.81 24H Low $ 41.89 $ 41.89 $ 41.89 24H High 24H Low $ 38.81$ 38.81 $ 38.81 24H High $ 41.89$ 41.89 $ 41.89 All Time High $ 910.54$ 910.54 $ 910.54 Lowest Price $ 32.47$ 32.47 $ 32.47 Price Change (1H) -0.41% Price Change (1D) -0.31% Price Change (7D) -0.72% Price Change (7D) -0.72%

Marine Moguls (MOGUL) real-time price is $40.57. Over the past 24 hours, MOGUL traded between a low of $ 38.81 and a high of $ 41.89, showing active market volatility. MOGUL's all-time high price is $ 910.54, while its all-time low price is $ 32.47.

In terms of short-term performance, MOGUL has changed by -0.41% over the past hour, -0.31% over 24 hours, and -0.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Marine Moguls (MOGUL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 110.26K$ 110.26K $ 110.26K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 405.86K$ 405.86K $ 405.86K Circulation Supply 2.71K 2.71K 2.71K Total Supply 9,962.0 9,962.0 9,962.0

The current Market Cap of Marine Moguls is $ 110.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOGUL is 2.71K, with a total supply of 9962.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 405.86K.