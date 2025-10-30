jungle bay memes (JBM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.02% Price Change (1D) +5.15% Price Change (7D) -3.15% Price Change (7D) -3.15%

jungle bay memes (JBM) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, JBM traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. JBM's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, JBM has changed by -1.02% over the past hour, +5.15% over 24 hours, and -3.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

jungle bay memes (JBM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 214.07K$ 214.07K $ 214.07K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 214.07K$ 214.07K $ 214.07K Circulation Supply 93.24B 93.24B 93.24B Total Supply 93,243,552,077.89908 93,243,552,077.89908 93,243,552,077.89908

The current Market Cap of jungle bay memes is $ 214.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JBM is 93.24B, with a total supply of 93243552077.89908. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 214.07K.