Hylo Leveraged SOL Price Today

The live Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) price today is $ 0.057917, with a 8.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current XSOL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.057917 per XSOL.

Hylo Leveraged SOL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 9,782,791, with a circulating supply of 168.91M XSOL. During the last 24 hours, XSOL traded between $ 0.055624 (low) and $ 0.064869 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.08, while the all-time low was $ 0.01485653.

In short-term performance, XSOL moved +0.63% in the last hour and +86.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 92.32K.

Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.78M$ 9.78M $ 9.78M Volume (24H) $ 92.32K$ 92.32K $ 92.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.78M$ 9.78M $ 9.78M Circulation Supply 168.91M 168.91M 168.91M Total Supply 168,909,154.612462 168,909,154.612462 168,909,154.612462

The current Market Cap of Hylo Leveraged SOL is $ 9.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 92.32K. The circulating supply of XSOL is 168.91M, with a total supply of 168909154.612462. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.78M.