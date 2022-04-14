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Top Leveraged Token Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Leveraged Token sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Hylo Leveraged SOL
Hylo Leveraged SOL
XSOL
$ 0,057793
+1,11%
-0,07%
+44,57%
$ 9,76M
$ 98,59K
2
BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index
BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index
BTC2X-FLI
$ 19,6
+0,20%
-0,02%
+26,78%
$ 1,04M
$ 874,59

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Leveraged Token tokens and why are they popular?
Leveraged Token tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 2 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $10.80M.
What is the best-performing Leveraged Token token right now?
Among Leveraged Token tokens tracked on MEXC, BTC2X-FLI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of -0.02% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Leveraged Token tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 2 Leveraged Token tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Leveraged Token tokens include XSOL, BTC2X-FLI. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Leveraged Token category?
The combined market capitalization of all Leveraged Token tokens is approximately $10.80M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Leveraged Token sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.