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The live Chilean Peso price today is 0.00113767 USD.WCLP market cap is 75,340 USD. Track real-time WCLP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Chilean Peso price today is 0.00113767 USD.WCLP market cap is 75,340 USD. Track real-time WCLP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Chilean Peso Logo

Chilean Peso Price (WCLP)

Unlisted

1 WCLP to USD Live Price:

$0.00113995
$0.00113995$0.00113995
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Chilean Peso (WCLP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:34:45 (UTC+8)

Chilean Peso Price Today

The live Chilean Peso (WCLP) price today is $ 0.00113767, with a 0.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current WCLP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00113767 per WCLP.

Chilean Peso currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 75,340, with a circulating supply of 66.22M WCLP. During the last 24 hours, WCLP traded between $ 0.00113029 (low) and $ 0.00114017 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00247997, while the all-time low was $ 0.00106918.

In short-term performance, WCLP moved +0.06% in the last hour and +3.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.35K.

Chilean Peso (WCLP) Market Information

$ 75.34K
$ 75.34K$ 75.34K

$ 1.35K
$ 1.35K$ 1.35K

$ 75.34K
$ 75.34K$ 75.34K

66.22M
66.22M 66.22M

66,222,369.57473687
66,222,369.57473687 66,222,369.57473687

The current Market Cap of Chilean Peso is $ 75.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.35K. The circulating supply of WCLP is 66.22M, with a total supply of 66222369.57473687. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 75.34K.

Chilean Peso Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00113029
$ 0.00113029$ 0.00113029
24H Low
$ 0.00114017
$ 0.00114017$ 0.00114017
24H High

$ 0.00113029
$ 0.00113029$ 0.00113029

$ 0.00114017
$ 0.00114017$ 0.00114017

$ 0.00247997
$ 0.00247997$ 0.00247997

$ 0.00106918
$ 0.00106918$ 0.00106918

+0.06%

+0.70%

+3.43%

+3.43%

Price Prediction for Chilean Peso

Chilean Peso (WCLP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WCLP in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Chilean Peso (WCLP) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Chilean Peso could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Chilean Peso will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WCLP price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Chilean Peso Price Prediction.

What is Chilean Peso (WCLP)

wCLP is a fully collateralized stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Chilean peso (CLP). Issued and governed by a Ripio subsidiary, it brings CLP on-chain so Chileans and global users can transact, save, and build on decentralized networks in their local currency. Backed by Ripio’s since-2013 track record in LATAM, wCLP enables faster, cheaper CLP transfers, FX and remittance flows, DeFi trading and lending, and seamless on/off-ramps and payments without leaving the CLP unit of account.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Chilean Peso (WCLP) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemBNB Chain EcosystemCelo Ecosystem

About Chilean Peso

What is the current trading price of Chilean Peso?

Chilean Peso (WCLP) is currently priced at $0.00113767 USD, reflecting a price movement of 0.70% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Chilean Peso's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Stablecoins,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Gnosis Chain Ecosystem,Celo Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin,World Chain Ecosystem,HyperEVM Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in WCLP?

Investors have generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Chilean Peso's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5782 with a market capitalization of $75340, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about WCLP?

With 66222369.57473687 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Chilean Peso's recent performance?

The price range between $0.00113029 and $0.00114017 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Chilean Peso stack up against similar assets?

Against other Stablecoins,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Gnosis Chain Ecosystem,Celo Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin,World Chain Ecosystem,HyperEVM Ecosystem tokens, WCLP continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Chilean Peso

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:34:45 (UTC+8)

Chilean Peso (WCLP) Important Industry Updates

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02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
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$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
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