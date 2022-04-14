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Top Zoo-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Zoo-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Peanut the Squirrel
Peanut the Squirrel
PNUT
$ 0.05174
+0.19%
-4.56%
+11.15%
$ 51.84M
$ 1.28M
2
Moo Deng
Moo Deng
MOODENG
$ 0.0424
+0.14%
-7.56%
+12.07%
$ 42.00M
$ 2.18M
3
AVA
AVA
AVA
$ 0.2105
+0.33%
+2.29%
+15.81%
$ 15.40M
$ 271.88K
4
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE
$ 0.05282
0.00%
-2.69%
+13.45%
$ 12.07M
$ 1.61M
5
BNB Tiger OG
BNB Tiger OG
BNBTIGEROG
$ 1.0E-18
0.00%
-3.44%
0.00%
$ 9.64M
--
6
Kekius Maximus
Kekius Maximus
KEKIUS
$ 0.007402
-1.05%
-5.04%
-6.64%
$ 7.52M
$ 12.61M
7
Harambe
Harambe
HARAMBE
$ 1.506E-5
0.00%
-2.22%
+7.88%
$ 1.51M
--
8
Sudeng
Sudeng
HIPPO
$ 0.0001416
+0.29%
-2.89%
+13.43%
$ 1.38M
$ 474.35M
9
Harambe on Solana
Harambe on Solana
HARAMBE
$ 0.00043853
+2.07%
+0.03%
+4.88%
$ 438.51K
$ 18.85K
10
Wise Monkey
Wise Monkey
MONKY
$ 3.3239E-8
+0.17%
-1.76%
+14.34%
$ 282.36K
--
11
Elons Pet Snail
Elons Pet Snail
GARY
$ 0.00232534
+0.35%
+0.02%
+6.63%
$ 102.31K
$ 438.63
12
Aped
Aped
APED
$ 0.100623
+0.14%
-0.03%
+10.10%
$ 100.63K
$ 153.44
13
Pesto the Baby King Penguin
Pesto the Baby King Penguin
PESTO
$ 9.396E-5
+0.22%
-1.58%
+7.22%
$ 93.90K
--
14
Cheyenne
Cheyenne
CHEYENNE
$ 6.253E-5
+0.21%
-3.57%
+14.25%
$ 61.11K
--
15
New Ancient DNA
New Ancient DNA
REMUS
$ 7.5219E-11
+0.31%
-9.70%
-0.36%
$ 31.64K
--
16
BOOJI
BOOJI
BOOJI
$ 2.769E-5
+0.22%
-2.61%
-5.37%
$ 27.69K
--
17
Poppy
Poppy
POPPY
$ 2.183E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+12.93%
$ 21.83K
--
18
Shrimp Paste
Shrimp Paste
SHRIMP
$ 1.863E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+24.53%
$ 18.63K
--
19
New Born Haggis Pygmy Hippo
New Born Haggis Pygmy Hippo
HAGGIS
$ 1.629E-5
+0.25%
0.00%
+26.38%
$ 16.28K
--
20
Arie The Sealion
Arie The Sealion
ARIE
$ 1.477E-5
+0.20%
-3.69%
+27.88%
$ 14.74K
--
21
glamorous
glamorous
GLAM
$ 1.466E-5
+0.21%
0.00%
+28.60%
$ 14.65K
--
22
BAKSO
BAKSO
BAKSO
$ 1.337E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+24.49%
$ 13.37K
--
23
Hanbao
Hanbao
HANBAO
$ 1.314E-5
0.00%
+1.06%
+19.13%
$ 13.13K
--
24
New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo
New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo
KIRBY
$ 1.261E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+2.52%
$ 12.59K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Zoo-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Zoo-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 24 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $142.62M.
What is the best-performing Zoo-Themed token right now?
Among Zoo-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, AVA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.29% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Zoo-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 24 Zoo-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Zoo-Themed tokens include PNUT, MOODENG, AVA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Zoo-Themed category?
The combined market capitalization of all Zoo-Themed tokens is approximately $142.62M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Zoo-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.