Aped Price Today

The live Aped (APED) price today is $ 0.100386, with a 2.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current APED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.100386 per APED.

Aped currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 100,394, with a circulating supply of 1.00M APED. During the last 24 hours, APED traded between $ 0.099033 (low) and $ 0.104564 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 15.27, while the all-time low was $ 0.070303.

In short-term performance, APED moved +0.51% in the last hour and +28.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 344.62.

Aped (APED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 100.39K$ 100.39K $ 100.39K Volume (24H) $ 344.62$ 344.62 $ 344.62 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 100.39K$ 100.39K $ 100.39K Circulation Supply 1.00M 1.00M 1.00M Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Aped is $ 100.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 344.62. The circulating supply of APED is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 100.39K.