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Top Tourism Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Tourism sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
AVA
AVA
AVA
$ 0.2117
+0.33%
+2.29%
+15.81%
$ 15.40M
$ 271.88K
2
Vow
Vow
VOW
$ 0.03414
+0.12%
-2.18%
+4.76%
$ 12.16M
$ 2.10M
3
Epic Chain
Epic Chain
EPIC
$ 0.3424
+0.56%
+2.50%
+2.75%
$ 11.57M
$ 1.07M
4
ADO Protocol
ADO Protocol
ADO
$ 0.01021793
0.00%
--
-47.80%
$ 4.09M
$ 778.37
5
AVINOC
AVINOC
AVINOC
$ 0.0049227
+0.16%
--
+8.54%
$ 2.88M
$ 3.20
6
Dtravel
Dtravel
TRVL
$ 0.00099586
+0.10%
-0.02%
+2.53%
$ 516.91K
$ 25.93K
7
STAYNEX
STAYNEX
STAY
$ 5.76E-6
+0.17%
+6.83%
+3.41%
$ 228.70K
--
8
Ariva
Ariva
ARV
$ 1.93E-6
0.00%
-2.23%
+3.76%
$ 140.28K
--
9
Geojam
Geojam
JAM
$ 4.41E-6
+0.23%
0.00%
-18.48%
$ 35.09K
--
10
Luxury Travel Token
Luxury Travel Token
LTT
$ 0.0015283
+0.24%
-4.31%
-21.59%
--
$ 15.04M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Tourism tokens and why are they popular?
Tourism tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 10 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $47.02M.
What is the best-performing Tourism token right now?
Among Tourism tokens tracked on MEXC, STAY has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 6.83% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Tourism tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 10 Tourism tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Tourism tokens include AVA, VOW, EPIC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Tourism category?
The combined market capitalization of all Tourism tokens is approximately $47.02M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tourism sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.