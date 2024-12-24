SwissBorg Price (BORG)
The live price of SwissBorg (BORG) today is 0.332311 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 327.51M USD. BORG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SwissBorg Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.93M USD
- SwissBorg price change within the day is -0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 983.46M USD
During today, the price change of SwissBorg to USD was $ -0.000241834239216.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SwissBorg to USD was $ +0.1515779136.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SwissBorg to USD was $ +0.3789153912.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SwissBorg to USD was $ +0.18324641681397564.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000241834239216
|-0.07%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1515779136
|+45.61%
|60 Days
|$ +0.3789153912
|+114.02%
|90 Days
|$ +0.18324641681397564
|+122.93%
Discover the latest price analysis of SwissBorg: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.51%
-0.07%
-13.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is SwissBorg? SwissBorg’s flagship product is an all-encompassing crypto management app for retail users. It enables them to on & off ramp, exchange crypto and fiat, earn yield, buy bundles of crypto and access its launchpad investment opportunities. SwissBorg started in the ICO era of 2017 and has over 1 million registered users as of 2024. The app’s products range from on/off ramp, CEX & DEX aggregator (MEX), staking and other passive income opportunities (Earn), cryptocurrency bundles (Thematics), and a launchpad & one-time opportunities (Alpha Early Deals) and more. SwissBorg users are also entitled to airdrops if they happen as it’s one the few centralised entities redistributing them directly to their users. What is BORG? BORG is essential to the SwissBorg experience as it unlocks additional utilities in the app. The more BORG users hold in the app, the more benefits they can unlock either through Premium Tiers or ad-hoc campaigns. Benefits include lower exchange fees, higher allocation in launchpads, higher yield on Earn strategies and increased voting power in referendums proposed by SwissBorg. When was SwissBorg Founded? The project was launched in Switzerland in 2017 and the ICO lasted from Dec 7th, 2017 to January 10th, 2018 where $50 million was raised to kickstart the project. In Q1 2023 SwissBorg performed a Series A, where 16,660 big and small individual investors raised a total of over 21 million Swiss Francs (CHF).
