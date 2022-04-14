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Top Bridged USDT Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Bridged USDT sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 1.0
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 4.06B
$ 126.58M
2
NEAR Intents Bridged USDT
NEAR Intents Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999895
0.00%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 2.62M
$ 40.09M
3
Stargate Bridged USDT
Stargate Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999897
0.00%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 2.47M
$ 271.24K
4
Stargate Bridged USDT0
Stargate Bridged USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.999897
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 1.08M
$ 44.44K
5
OpenUSDT
OpenUSDT
OUSDT
$ 0.999928
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 784.99K
$ 1.25M
6
Enosys USDT
Enosys USDT
EUSDT
$ 0.999912
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 42.63K
$ 6.40K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Bridged USDT tokens and why are they popular?
Bridged USDT tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 6 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $4.07B.
What is the best-performing Bridged USDT token right now?
Among Bridged USDT tokens tracked on MEXC, USDT0 has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Bridged USDT tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 6 Bridged USDT tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Bridged USDT tokens include USDT0, USDT, USDT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Bridged USDT category?
The combined market capitalization of all Bridged USDT tokens is approximately $4.07B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Bridged USDT sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.