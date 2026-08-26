NEAR Intents Bridged USDT Price Today

The live NEAR Intents Bridged USDT (USDT) price today is $ 0.999897, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999897 per USDT.

NEAR Intents Bridged USDT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,618,250, with a circulating supply of 2.62M USDT. During the last 24 hours, USDT traded between $ 0.999657 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.16, while the all-time low was $ 0.846743.

In short-term performance, USDT moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 36.22M.

NEAR Intents Bridged USDT (USDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.62M$ 2.62M $ 2.62M Volume (24H) $ 36.22M$ 36.22M $ 36.22M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.62M$ 2.62M $ 2.62M Circulation Supply 2.62M 2.62M 2.62M Total Supply 2,618,523.0 2,618,523.0 2,618,523.0

The current Market Cap of NEAR Intents Bridged USDT is $ 2.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 36.22M. The circulating supply of USDT is 2.62M, with a total supply of 2618523.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.62M.