Aubrai by Bio Price Today

The live Aubrai by Bio (AUBRAI) price today is $ 1.32, with a 0.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current AUBRAI to USD conversion rate is $ 1.32 per AUBRAI.

Aubrai by Bio currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,872,310, with a circulating supply of 1.43M AUBRAI. During the last 24 hours, AUBRAI traded between $ 1.27 (low) and $ 1.38 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 27.72, while the all-time low was $ 0.522251.

In short-term performance, AUBRAI moved +1.29% in the last hour and +19.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 243.82.

Aubrai by Bio (AUBRAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.87M$ 1.87M $ 1.87M Volume (24H) $ 243.82$ 243.82 $ 243.82 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.62M$ 2.62M $ 2.62M Circulation Supply 1.43M 1.43M 1.43M Total Supply 2,000,000.0 2,000,000.0 2,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Aubrai by Bio is $ 1.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 243.82. The circulating supply of AUBRAI is 1.43M, with a total supply of 2000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.62M.