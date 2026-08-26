AllDomains Name Service Price Today

The live AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current ADNS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ADNS.

AllDomains Name Service currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 113,025, with a circulating supply of 5.00B ADNS. During the last 24 hours, ADNS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ADNS moved +0.12% in the last hour and +7.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

AllDomains Name Service (ADNS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 113.03K$ 113.03K $ 113.03K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 113.03K$ 113.03K $ 113.03K Circulation Supply 5.00B 5.00B 5.00B Total Supply 4,999,496,492.324241 4,999,496,492.324241 4,999,496,492.324241

The current Market Cap of AllDomains Name Service is $ 113.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ADNS is 5.00B, with a total supply of 4999496492.324241. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 113.03K.