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Top Decentralized Identifier (DID) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Decentralized Identifier (DID) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Worldcoin
Worldcoin
WLD
$ 0.3937
+0.70%
-6.84%
+8.38%
$ 1.32B
$ 3.79M
2
ENS
ENS
ENS
$ 5.828
+1.47%
-4.87%
+35.38%
$ 231.30M
$ 16.20K
3
Swop
Swop
SWOP
$ 0.00651038
0.00%
-0.01%
+3.10%
$ 65.10M
$ 1.92
4
BAS
BAS
BAS
$ 0.020977
-0.28%
-15.41%
-24.33%
$ 51.58M
$ 6.38M
5
Billions
Billions
BILL
$ 0.01975
+0.41%
-3.95%
-0.20%
$ 47.86M
$ 3.53M
6
Concordium
Concordium
CCD
$ 0.003771
+0.67%
-6.81%
+2.36%
$ 47.60M
$ 30.09M
7
SPACE ID
SPACE ID
ID
$ 0.03098
+0.46%
-2.73%
+5.65%
$ 42.99M
$ 1.86M
8
Gravity
Gravity
G
$ 0.003901
-0.10%
-1.95%
-5.57%
$ 42.07M
$ 15.30M
9
Mocaverse
Mocaverse
MOCA
$ 0.008095
+1.03%
-2.79%
+6.13%
$ 34.32M
$ 7.21M
10
Spacecoin
Spacecoin
SPACE
$ 0.00484
+0.50%
-0.15%
-6.58%
$ 25.20M
$ 13.15M
11
CyberConnect
CyberConnect
CYBER
$ 0.3229
+0.25%
-8.27%
+5.34%
$ 22.41M
$ 188.09K
12
Civic
Civic
CVC
$ 0.01929725
+0.48%
-0.02%
+10.00%
$ 19.30M
$ 1.22M
13
Metadium
Metadium
META
$ 0.00720059
+0.59%
+0.00%
+10.92%
$ 12.54M
$ 198.05K
14
MetaMUI
MetaMUI
MMUI
$ 0.02519715
0.00%
+0.01%
+8.67%
$ 11.99M
$ 668.34K
15
LUKSO
LUKSO
LYX
$ 0.2221
-0.13%
-2.20%
-7.01%
$ 6.80M
$ 106.57K
16
PoP Planet
PoP Planet
P
$ 0.04175798
-0.19%
+0.14%
+21.90%
$ 5.85M
$ 379.38K
17
SYMM
SYMM
SYMM
$ 0.0333
+0.60%
-2.35%
-1.77%
$ 5.50M
$ 213.44K
18
Layer3
Layer3
L3
$ 0.003987
-0.40%
-1.46%
-1.77%
$ 4.91M
$ 13.72M
19
SuiNS
SuiNS
NS
$ 0.01255
+0.48%
-6.83%
+8.10%
$ 3.76M
$ 5.09M
20
Lifeform
Lifeform
LFT
$ 0.00399521
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.46M
$ 846.76
21
Syscoin
Syscoin
SYS
$ 0.001973
+0.05%
+4.06%
+0.61%
$ 1.76M
$ 29.52M
22
Ethy AI
Ethy AI
ETHY
$ 0.00172188
+1.40%
-0.18%
+83.80%
$ 1.72M
$ 35.46K
23
Solana Name Service
Solana Name Service
SNS
$ 0.00065052
+0.17%
-0.21%
+5.09%
$ 1.63M
$ 10.60K
24
IdOS
IdOS
IDOS
$ 0.00541983
+1.03%
+0.04%
-1.86%
$ 1.54M
$ 71.69K
25
ORCIB
ORCIB
PALMO
$ 0.00042586
0.00%
+0.02%
+35.97%
$ 1.12M
$ 509.20
26
$ 0.001163
-1.02%
-0.17%
+4.23%
$ 744.65K
$ 34.01M
27
myDid
myDid
SYL
$ 0.00008105
+0.52%
-2.68%
+24.12%
$ 622.83K
$ 291.02M
28
DecideAI
DecideAI
DCD
$ 0.0008368
+0.38%
-0.00%
+17.40%
$ 486.21K
$ 21.88
29
AVC
AVC
AVC
$ 0.00013468
0.00%
+0.07%
+10.99%
$ 478.63K
$ 1.36K
30
PureFi
PureFi
UFI
$ 0.004461
+0.18%
-0.02%
+17.25%
$ 416.95K
$ 45.93
31
Humanode
Humanode
HMND
$ 0.001618
+0.56%
+0.43%
+13.12%
$ 367.55K
$ 27.00M
32
OneID
OneID
ONEID
$ 0.00047337
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 236.69K
$ 2.65
33
Taraxa Coin
Taraxa Coin
TARA
$ 0.0000313
-0.16%
-9.51%
-14.56%
$ 187.83K
$ 1.66B
34
Black Mirror
Black Mirror
MIRROR
$ 0.0001726
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 172.60K
$ 1.97
35
Solana ID
Solana ID
SOLID
$ 0.00016776
-0.13%
-0.03%
-27.93%
$ 123.16K
$ 156.03
36
Helixa Cred
Helixa Cred
CRED
$ 1.14E-6
0.00%
-1.60%
+17.06%
$ 113.96K
--
37
AllDomains Name Service
AllDomains Name Service
ADNS
$ 2.246E-5
+0.18%
-4.90%
-3.56%
$ 112.33K
--
38
Idena
Idena
IDNA
$ 0.00114695
+0.04%
-0.01%
+2.38%
$ 111.34K
$ 3.11K
39
Hypersign Identity
Hypersign Identity
HID
$ 0.00319174
0.00%
-0.01%
+8.75%
$ 108.52K
$ 17.03
40
Wrapped G
Wrapped G
WG
$ 0.00387961
0.00%
-0.00%
-5.54%
$ 100.44K
$ 40.90
41
BaaSid
BaaSid
BAAS
$ 8.94E-6
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 89.37K
--
42
Talent Protocol
Talent Protocol
TALENT
$ 0.00020908
0.00%
-0.04%
-0.48%
$ 59.23K
$ 422.99
43
SelfKey
SelfKey
KEY
$ 6.21E-6
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 37.23K
--
44
Clawvatar
Clawvatar
CLAWVATAR
$ 3.58895E-7
+0.69%
-1.90%
+23.55%
$ 35.83K
--
45
Sonic Name Service
Sonic Name Service
SNS
$ 0.00066752
-0.65%
-0.03%
+4.14%
$ 34.62K
$ 123.11
46
Base Identity
Base Identity
BASEID
$ 2.75446E-7
+0.69%
-2.79%
+7.19%
$ 27.50K
--
47
Verida Token
Verida Token
VDA
$ 4.554E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 16.15K
--
48
KGEN
KGEN
KGEN
$ 0.1838
+2.09%
+6.87%
+4.28%
--
$ 659.99K
49
ForU AI
ForU AI
FORU
$ 0.00989
+0.31%
-3.05%
+10.55%
--
$ 6.06M
50
JMDT
JMDT
JMDT
$ 1.1071
-0.22%
+0.43%
+0.06%
--
$ 180.56K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Decentralized Identifier (DID) tokens and why are they popular?
Decentralized Identifier (DID) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 51 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.02B.
What is the best-performing Decentralized Identifier (DID) token right now?
Among Decentralized Identifier (DID) tokens tracked on MEXC, KGEN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 6.87% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Decentralized Identifier (DID) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 51 Decentralized Identifier (DID) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Decentralized Identifier (DID) tokens include WLD, ENS, SWOP. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Decentralized Identifier (DID) category?
The combined market capitalization of all Decentralized Identifier (DID) tokens is approximately $2.02B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Decentralized Identifier (DID) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.