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Top Name Service Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Name Service sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.08243
+0.10%
-0.96%
-0.02%
$ 637.48M
$ 12.54M
2
ENS
ENS
ENS
$ 5.859
+0.36%
-2.49%
+38.67%
$ 233.89M
$ 16.26K
3
Bonfida
Bonfida
FIDA
$ 0.01906
+0.74%
-1.96%
+5.86%
$ 18.80M
$ 3.32M
4
SuiNS
SuiNS
NS
$ 0.01254
0.00%
-6.70%
+9.90%
$ 3.75M
$ 5.09M
5
Solana Name Service
Solana Name Service
SNS
$ 0.00065803
+1.06%
+0.57%
+6.60%
$ 1.64M
$ 10.65K
6
Handshake
Handshake
HNS
$ 0.0024
0.00%
-4.00%
+21.58%
$ 1.63M
$ 277.06K
7
Cronos ID
Cronos ID
CROID
$ 0.00387243
-0.16%
-0.00%
+13.90%
$ 665.01K
$ 2.18K
8
OneID
OneID
ONEID
$ 0.00047337
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 236.69K
$ 2.65
9
AllDomains Name Service
AllDomains Name Service
ADNS
$ 2.251E-5
+0.22%
-3.25%
-3.89%
$ 112.51K
--
10
Sonic Name Service
Sonic Name Service
SNS
$ 0.00067133
-0.23%
-0.03%
+4.12%
$ 35.06K
$ 125.05
11
your hood
your hood
UHOOD
$ 1.328E-5
+0.30%
+5.64%
+8.85%
$ 12.87K
--
12
Red Horse
Red Horse
RH
$ 0.005057
-1.83%
+0.08%
-14.53%
--
$ 40.34M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Name Service tokens and why are they popular?
Name Service tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 12 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $898.25M.
What is the best-performing Name Service token right now?
Among Name Service tokens tracked on MEXC, UHOOD has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.64% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Name Service tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 12 Name Service tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Name Service tokens include BDX, ENS, FIDA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Name Service category?
The combined market capitalization of all Name Service tokens is approximately $898.25M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Name Service sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.