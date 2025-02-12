Wrapped One 가격 (WONE)
오늘 Wrapped One (WONE)의 실시간 가격은 0.01621574 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. WONE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Wrapped One 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 19.40K USD
- Wrapped One의 당일 가격 변동 +11.04%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 WONE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 WONE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Wrapped One에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0016124.
지난 30일간 Wrapped One에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0046383794.
지난 60일간 Wrapped One에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0086031813.
지난 90일간 Wrapped One에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.002002795440447153.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.0016124
|+11.04%
|30일
|$ -0.0046383794
|-28.60%
|60일
|$ -0.0086031813
|-53.05%
|90일
|$ +0.002002795440447153
|+14.09%
Wrapped One 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+6.57%
+11.04%
+2.08%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
W-ONE is "wrapped Harmony ONE", a HRC-20 fungible token minted on Harmony. Harmony’s open, decentralized network is enabled through the use of the native protocol token - Harmony ONE. The token incentivizes and rewards a variety of participants including developers, validators/stakers, investors, and community members who develop, secure and govern the network. In order to use the network, users pay a small transaction fee denominated in the native Harmony token. Harmony’s scalable, high-throughput protocol is powered by a native token which is used for various forms of payment and participation in the protocol (staking, transaction fees, voting & governance). Harmony uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses while allowing them to build open marketplaces of fungible and non-fungible tokens and assets. Furthermore, the upcoming application of zero-knowledge proofs will allow Harmony to become a data sharing platform that can overcome the conflicting problem plaguing many information and data markets: that individual market participants’ have mutual distrust to share data but strong desire to acquire data themselves. The Harmony token will function in the following aspects of the protocol: The token is used for staking, which is necessary to participate in the POS consensus & earn block rewards and transaction fees. The token is used to pay for transaction fees, gas and storage fees. The token is used in voting for on-chain governance of the protocol.
