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Top Crypto-Backed Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Crypto-Backed Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 78,807.77
+0.57%
-2.62%
+13.60%
$ 1.58T
$ 10.37K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2,455.24
+0.73%
-2.51%
+8.84%
$ 296.39B
$ 164.47K
3
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1.4412
+1.12%
-6.43%
+30.47%
$ 89.44B
$ 48.64M
4
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 96.96
+0.76%
-4.71%
+14.21%
$ 56.25B
$ 1.24M
5
Wrapped stETH
Wrapped stETH
WSTETH
$ 3,049.57
+0.56%
-0.01%
+9.07%
$ 11.56B
$ 6.55M
6
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 78,774.36
+0.55%
-2.60%
+13.60%
$ 9.18B
$ 2.97
7
Wrapped Beacon ETH
Wrapped Beacon ETH
WBETH
$ 2,704.81
+0.61%
-0.01%
+9.03%
$ 9.11B
$ 15.91M
8
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
CBBTC
$ 78,803
+0.41%
-0.01%
+13.86%
$ 7.73B
$ 496.54M
9
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.2107
+0.72%
-7.25%
+13.20%
$ 7.67B
$ 33.82M
10
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.385
+1.07%
-4.18%
+8.22%
$ 7.47B
$ 72.44K
11
Aave v3 WETH
Aave v3 WETH
AWETH
$ 2,449.44
+0.51%
-0.01%
+8.51%
$ 5.70B
--
12
WETH
WETH
WETH
$ 2,455.96
+0.39%
-0.01%
+9.10%
$ 4.95B
$ 361.83M
13
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,676.2
0.00%
-2.52%
+5.52%
$ 4.37B
$ 0.03
14
Litecoin
Litecoin
LTC
$ 50.32
+0.62%
-4.63%
+7.11%
$ 3.89B
$ 131.24K
15
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.8492
+0.34%
-7.10%
+8.05%
$ 1.44B
$ 2.21M
16
Wrapped Tron
Wrapped Tron
WTRX
$ 0.335587
-0.03%
-0.02%
+0.47%
$ 1.39B
$ 43.18M
17
Bitcoin TRC20
Bitcoin TRC20
BTCT
$ 78,440
0.00%
-0.01%
+13.91%
$ 1.38B
$ 574.07K
18
Wrapped BNB
Wrapped BNB
WBNB
$ 693.55
+0.19%
-0.01%
+11.19%
$ 1.23B
$ 357.32M
19
Wrapped SOL
Wrapped SOL
WSOL
$ 96.99
+0.49%
-0.04%
+14.48%
$ 1.20B
$ 775.23M
20
Function FBTC
Function FBTC
FBTC
$ 78,738
+0.14%
-0.01%
+13.61%
$ 666.18M
$ 98.64K
21
Kraken Wrapped BTC
Kraken Wrapped BTC
KBTC
$ 78,794
+0.25%
-0.01%
+13.69%
$ 586.00M
$ 2.11M
22
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 78,492
+0.21%
-0.01%
+13.54%
$ 508.62M
$ 18.25K
23
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
CBETH
$ 2,792.21
+0.46%
-0.01%
+9.07%
$ 472.13M
$ 10.40M
24
Wrapped One
Wrapped One
WONE
$ 0.175587
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 448.31M
$ 172.53
25
tBTC
tBTC
TBTC
$ 78,794
+0.21%
-0.01%
+13.76%
$ 343.92M
$ 4.31M
26
Wrapped Flare
Wrapped Flare
WFLR
$ 0.00680564
-0.13%
-0.01%
+8.70%
$ 304.39M
$ 3.04M
27
Terra Classic
Terra Classic
LUNC
$ 0.00005353
+0.94%
-4.36%
+6.25%
$ 295.60M
$ 2.27B
28
Olympus
Olympus
OHM
$ 18.21
+0.05%
-0.00%
-2.15%
$ 272.07M
$ 306.03K
29
Binance Wrapped BTC
Binance Wrapped BTC
BBTC
$ 78,788
+0.54%
-0.01%
+13.76%
$ 228.43M
$ 77.26K
30
Wrapped AVAX
Wrapped AVAX
WAVAX
$ 7.38
+0.54%
-0.02%
+8.85%
$ 142.90M
$ 108.99M
31
Aave v3 cbETH
Aave v3 cbETH
ACBETH
$ 2,794.71
+0.71%
-0.01%
+9.00%
$ 140.71M
--
32
Wrapped Pulse
Wrapped Pulse
WPLS
$ 1.404E-5
0.00%
+0.00%
+8.00%
$ 120.64M
--
33
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 78,577
+0.51%
-0.04%
+22.88%
$ 76.96M
$ 964.57
34
TempleDAO
TempleDAO
TEMPLE
$ 2.6
0.00%
0.00%
-4.06%
$ 61.57M
$ 1.34
35
BTCvc
BTCvc
BTCVC
$ 77,556
0.00%
+0.02%
+21.20%
$ 59.30M
$ 423.66
36
cETH
cETH
CETH
$ 49.37
+0.67%
-0.01%
+9.23%
$ 54.45M
--
37
$ 0.04071
+0.52%
-4.18%
+7.92%
$ 48.20M
$ 19.96K
38
Wrapped rsETH
Wrapped rsETH
WRSETH
$ 2,634.62
+0.61%
-0.01%
+10.07%
$ 44.87M
$ 12.63K
39
eBTC
eBTC
EBTC
$ 80,280
0.00%
+0.01%
+15.97%
$ 44.51M
$ 34.30
40
Wrapped Near
Wrapped Near
WNEAR
$ 1.88
+0.53%
-0.03%
+8.05%
$ 36.01M
$ 22.09M
41
Snowbank
Snowbank
SB
$ 223.65
+0.39%
-0.02%
-6.40%
$ 35.70M
$ 10.19
42
Wrapped CRO
Wrapped CRO
WCRO
$ 0.059439
+1.22%
-0.02%
+18.99%
$ 33.89M
$ 1.64M
43
Nirvana ANA
Nirvana ANA
ANA
$ 3.81
0.00%
--
-0.78%
$ 31.09M
$ 15.58
44
Wrapped POL
Wrapped POL
WPOL
$ 0.122589
+1.22%
+0.06%
+50.75%
$ 29.08M
$ 24.53M
45
Wrapped DAG
Wrapped DAG
WDAG
$ 0.00746076
+0.44%
-0.02%
+9.85%
$ 27.69M
$ 9.40K
46
Wrapped TAO
Wrapped TAO
WTAO
$ 229.34
+0.41%
-0.04%
+10.67%
$ 26.20M
$ 899.55K
47
Wrapped NXM
Wrapped NXM
WNXM
$ 64.79
+0.70%
+0.01%
+8.40%
$ 26.16M
$ 35.81K
48
Wrapped XRP
Wrapped XRP
WXRP
$ 1.44
+0.70%
-0.04%
+29.73%
$ 25.78M
$ 91.85K
49
rsERG
rsERG
RSERG
$ 0.25464
+0.19%
-0.05%
+16.39%
$ 24.89M
$ 5.93K
50
Orbit Bridge Klaytn Wrapped BTC
Orbit Bridge Klaytn Wrapped BTC
OWBTC
$ 80,004
+0.31%
-0.53%
+392.20%
$ 22.52M
$ 3.51K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Crypto-Backed Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Crypto-Backed Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 131 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2105.73B.
What is the best-performing Crypto-Backed Tokens token right now?
Among Crypto-Backed Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, WNCG has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.10% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Crypto-Backed Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 131 Crypto-Backed Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Crypto-Backed Tokens tokens include BTC, ETH, XRP. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Crypto-Backed Tokens category?
The combined market capitalization of all Crypto-Backed Tokens tokens is approximately $2105.73B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Crypto-Backed Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.