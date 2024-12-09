Vara Network 가격 (VARA)
오늘 Vara Network (VARA)의 실시간 가격은 0.03251687 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 28.02M USD 입니다. VARA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Vara Network 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.68M USD
- Vara Network의 당일 가격 변동 -12.07%
- 유통 공급량 861.67M USD
MEXC에서 VARA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 VARA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Vara Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0044635542369982.
지난 30일간 Vara Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0308084336.
지난 60일간 Vara Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0141104453.
지난 90일간 Vara Network에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0044635542369982
|-12.07%
|30일
|$ +0.0308084336
|+94.75%
|60일
|$ +0.0141104453
|+43.39%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Vara Network 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.41%
-12.07%
+13.77%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Vara Network is a substrate-based future proof smart contract platform that is fast, scalable, and makes it simple to create and deploy next-generation Web3.0 dApps Vara is the first standalone network in the Gear Protocol Gear is a next-gen cloud infrastructure platform providing most intuitive and frictionless environment for web2 and web3 developers to build complex infrastructure solutions and disruptive dApps for any ecosystem What makes your project unique? Vara is built upon three core concepts: The actor model, and persistent memory — two widely adopted primitives from massive computation and microservices architecture spaces Wasm — a WebAssembly-based virtual machine that runs on all modern browsers. Proven to be faster than any alternative web2 virtual machines Vara was created to serve as a wasm-native hub for innovative protocols that leverage parallel execution and asynchronous programming to deliver leading decentralized products in any segment History of your project. Gear Protocol and the Vara Network were originally created by Nikolay Volf, one of the core developers of Polkadot. In 2021, he embarked on building an advanced layer 1 smart contract platform using Substrate, Polkadot's custom framework. His vision included creating a platform that enables fast and efficient execution of robust, feature-rich dApps while in a seamless development environment similar to that of Web 2.0 development. He did this by harnessing the power of innovative technologies like Wasm, the Actor Model, and Persistent Memory. These technologies significantly enhance smart contract development and provide a seamless end-user experience and provide the foundation for the development of Vara Network. 1. Q2 2021 - Pre-Seed Round: In the second quarter of 2021, the Protocol secured its initial funding through a pre-seed round. This likely involved seeking investment from early-stage investors or venture capitalists to kickstart the development of the project. 2. Q4 2021 - Seed Round: In December 2021 raised $12 Million in Venture Round. Private investment round led by Blockchange Venture. In addition to Blockchange, other top venture capital funds participated in this round, including Three Arrows Capital, Lemniscap, Distributed Global, LAO, Mechanism Capital, Bitscale, Spartan Group LLC, HashKey, DI Ventures, Elysium Venture Capital, Signum Capital and P2P Economy lead by Konstantin Lomashuk, along with a number of top executives of Web3 Foundation and Parity Technologies. Dr. Gavin Wood, Founder and ex-CEO of Parity Technologies and one of the key individual investors participating in this round. 3. 2022 - Intensive Scaling and Development, First Test Integrations: Throughout the year 2022, Vara was focused on two primary activities. First, the engagement in an extensive outreach process to build up the team. Second, the project advanced its technical development efforts and started working on integrating their technology with various test environments to ensure its functionality and viability. 4. Q4 2022 - Testnet Launch. 5. Q1 2023 - PoA Launch: In the first quarter of 2023, Vara achieved launch of its Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus network, which is a chain candidate for mainnet. Current Status of Vara: Presently, the project boasts a talented and diverse decentralized workforce, consisting of dozens of engineers and other community members to drive the project's success. One of the remarkable aspects of Vara is its substantial pipeline of initiatives with over 40 projects. What’s next for your project? Current projects being researched and developed by the community: - Intensive testing and improvement of the actor model features in the blockchain space - Launch of the key stack of dApps in our parallel and asynchronous environment - Development of innovative infrastructure solutions (e.g offchain zk actors including machine learning) independently and together with the segment leaders What can your token be used for? VARA tokens maintain core utility features required for the network to operate: transaction fees staking and network security governance other: gas pools for gas reservation Contributors to the Gear protocol are exploring the mechanics of how to distribute a portion of block rewards directly toward dApp developers
|1 VARA에서 AUD
A$0.0507263172
|1 VARA에서 GBP
￡0.0253631586
|1 VARA에서 EUR
€0.0305658578
|1 VARA에서 USD
$0.03251687
|1 VARA에서 MYR
RM0.1433993967
|1 VARA에서 TRY
₺1.1296360638
|1 VARA에서 JPY
¥4.8772053313
|1 VARA에서 RUB
₽3.2129919247
|1 VARA에서 INR
₹2.7532033829
|1 VARA에서 IDR
Rp516.1406026787
|1 VARA에서 PHP
₱1.882726773
|1 VARA에서 EGP
￡E.1.6242176565
|1 VARA에서 BRL
R$0.1977025696
|1 VARA에서 CAD
C$0.0458487867
|1 VARA에서 BDT
৳3.8899931581
|1 VARA에서 NGN
₦52.2776970677
|1 VARA에서 UAH
₴1.3478242615
|1 VARA에서 VES
Bs1.56080976
|1 VARA에서 PKR
Rs9.0523714393
|1 VARA에서 KZT
₸16.547835143
|1 VARA에서 THB
฿1.1071994235
|1 VARA에서 TWD
NT$1.053546588
|1 VARA에서 CHF
Fr0.0286148456
|1 VARA에서 HKD
HK$0.2526560799
|1 VARA에서 MAD
.د.م0.3238680252