TabbyPOS 가격 (EPOS)
오늘 TabbyPOS (EPOS)의 실시간 가격은 0.00174347 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. EPOS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 TabbyPOS 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 56.60 USD
- TabbyPOS의 당일 가격 변동 +2.95%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 EPOS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 EPOS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 TabbyPOS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 TabbyPOS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0002942297.
지난 60일간 TabbyPOS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0002526610.
지난 90일간 TabbyPOS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0007269697115041178.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+2.95%
|30일
|$ -0.0002942297
|-16.87%
|60일
|$ -0.0002526610
|-14.49%
|90일
|$ +0.0007269697115041178
|+71.52%
TabbyPOS 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.16%
+2.95%
-8.83%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? TabbyPOS is a cash register terminal(Hardware) that supports cryptocurrency payments. It can handle various tasks for merchants, such as sales, settlement, and inventory management, as well as providing the ability to accept cryptocurrency payments. In addition, this cash register terminal features a built-in membership system that can convert points into cryptocurrency. TabbyPOS also records transaction history and cashier information and generates management reports such as sales and inventory reports. What makes your project unique? 1)TabbyPOS not only supports cryptocurrency payments but also has a built-in module for ordering and printing receipts, making it convenient for merchants to use. 2)TabbyPOS also features a built-in membership system that allows merchants to easily set up their own membership system without having to manage the exchange of goods or points, as points exist directly in the form of cryptocurrency and customers can freely use or exchange them. 3)TabbyPOS has an open API interface and is not a closed system, allowing it to collaborate with local POS enterprises and provide more diversified services. History of your project. In May 2022, Lee Koh Ching founded TabbyPOS. In August 2022, TabbyPOS issued tokens (EPOS) to raise funds on the Launch Pad platform of ErgoPAD. The fundraising was successfully completed in September 2022. TabbyPOS successfully released its Alpha version in March 2023. What’s next for your project? Our next plan is to support more mainstream cryptocurrencies and add more convenient features for daily life, such as paying utility bills, topping up mobile phone credit, and more. What can your token be used for? EPOS functions as a utility token and is used to pay for fees for token withdraw transactions. If merchants use TabbyPOS, they must also hold a certain number of EPOS.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 EPOS에서 AUD
A$0.0027546826
|1 EPOS에서 GBP
￡0.001394776
|1 EPOS에서 EUR
€0.0016562965
|1 EPOS에서 USD
$0.00174347
|1 EPOS에서 MYR
RM0.0076189639
|1 EPOS에서 TRY
₺0.0621372708
|1 EPOS에서 JPY
¥0.2720336241
|1 EPOS에서 RUB
₽0.1703544537
|1 EPOS에서 INR
₹0.1502522446
|1 EPOS에서 IDR
Rp28.1204799341
|1 EPOS에서 PHP
₱0.1015571275
|1 EPOS에서 EGP
￡E.0.0876093675
|1 EPOS에서 BRL
R$0.0103039077
|1 EPOS에서 CAD
C$0.0024931621
|1 EPOS에서 BDT
৳0.2126859053
|1 EPOS에서 NGN
₦2.7156811761
|1 EPOS에서 UAH
₴0.0730862624
|1 EPOS에서 VES
Bs0.09763432
|1 EPOS에서 PKR
Rs0.4855040909
|1 EPOS에서 KZT
₸0.9033441111
|1 EPOS에서 THB
฿0.0585108532
|1 EPOS에서 TWD
NT$0.0570812078
|1 EPOS에서 CHF
Fr0.001569123
|1 EPOS에서 HKD
HK$0.0135641966
|1 EPOS에서 MAD
.د.م0.0173823959