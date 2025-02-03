ShibaKeanu 가격 ($SHIBK)
오늘 ShibaKeanu ($SHIBK)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. $SHIBK에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 ShibaKeanu 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 88.41 USD
- ShibaKeanu의 당일 가격 변동 -17.22%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 $SHIBK에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 $SHIBK 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 ShibaKeanu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 ShibaKeanu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 ShibaKeanu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 ShibaKeanu에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-17.22%
|30일
|$ 0
|-33.48%
|60일
|$ 0
|-26.45%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
ShibaKeanu 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-6.10%
-17.22%
-19.56%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
"What is the project about? $SHIBK ShibaKeanu is a BNB-based meme token inspired by Shiba Inu with a charitable nature. 888 trillion tokens exist, with 444 trillion to be sent to charity(ies) for charitable purposes. The community governs the token's future through a voting mechanism. The project emphasizes community control and evolution over time. The four founders are each successul entrepreneurs in their respective fields, with a collaborative vision to create a legacy through the token. What makes your project unique? $SHIBK distinguishes itself as a charitable token from its inception. Rooted in the visionary outlook and philanthropic ethos of its creators, $SHIBK emerges as a beacon of enduring significance. With its sights set on addressing global socio-economic challenges, $SHIBK not only aims to make a tangible impact but also to establish a precedent for future meme tokens, setting a new standard in the crypto community. History of the project: On March 25, 2024, the $SHIBK token initiated its presale phase, hosted on Pinksale, as part of a week-long pre-launch campaign. Remarkably, trading opened to an enthusiastic response, with half of the 200 BNB hard cap secured within a mere 44 minutes. By March 27, 2024, just two days later, the presale had fully subscribed, hitting the 200 BNB market hard cap, prompting an immediate launch on Pancakeswap. To safeguard the token's launch from potential threats such as bots and opportunistic actors, the development team devised a vesting mechanism for presale participants. This mechanism mandated a 40-day waiting period for purchasers to receive their full token allocation, underscoring the team's commitment to project security and integrity. The token has been steadily trending since launch and has reached just under 3x value with over 600 holders. What's next for your project? The founder’s recently funded the token's first Centralized Exchange (CEX), choosing P2B, and they are currently working with P2B to laun
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 $SHIBK에서 AUD
A$--
|1 $SHIBK에서 GBP
￡--
|1 $SHIBK에서 EUR
€--
|1 $SHIBK에서 USD
$--
|1 $SHIBK에서 MYR
RM--
|1 $SHIBK에서 TRY
₺--
|1 $SHIBK에서 JPY
¥--
|1 $SHIBK에서 RUB
₽--
|1 $SHIBK에서 INR
₹--
|1 $SHIBK에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 $SHIBK에서 PHP
₱--
|1 $SHIBK에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 $SHIBK에서 BRL
R$--
|1 $SHIBK에서 CAD
C$--
|1 $SHIBK에서 BDT
৳--
|1 $SHIBK에서 NGN
₦--
|1 $SHIBK에서 UAH
₴--
|1 $SHIBK에서 VES
Bs--
|1 $SHIBK에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 $SHIBK에서 KZT
₸--
|1 $SHIBK에서 THB
฿--
|1 $SHIBK에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 $SHIBK에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 $SHIBK에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 $SHIBK에서 MAD
.د.م--