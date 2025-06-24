Peace Guy 가격 (PEACEGUY)
오늘 Peace Guy (PEACEGUY)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 850.83K USD 입니다. PEACEGUY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Peace Guy 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Peace Guy의 당일 가격 변동 -28.15%
- 유통 공급량 999.89M USD
MEXC에서 PEACEGUY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PEACEGUY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Peace Guy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000302767244925869.
지난 30일간 Peace Guy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Peace Guy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Peace Guy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000302767244925869
|-28.15%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Peace Guy 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-14.86%
-28.15%
+108.50%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Peace Guy: A Meme for Peace in a Time of War In a world overwhelmed by conflict, destruction, and polarization, a quiet yet powerful figure has emerged from the noise—not with weapons or political rhetoric, but with a smile and an open hand. “Peace Guy” is not just a meme—it’s a movement. Created during a time of global unrest, the Peace Guy project is a digital symbol of calm resistance and collective hope, spreading positivity where fear and hatred often dominate. The character of Peace Guy is simple by design but rich in purpose. He embodies stillness in chaos, humor in despair, and most importantly, peace in times of war. Always depicted with a relaxed posture, a calm smirk, and often holding a white dove—the universal symbol of peace—Peace Guy speaks to people across cultures, ideologies, and age groups. His mission is not to take sides or spark debate. His mission is to remind us that peace is a choice—and a necessary one. Peace Guy was born from a deep frustration with how war narratives dominate media and public discourse. People are bombarded with fear-driven content and divisive opinions. This meme was created as a counterbalance—a peaceful protest against digital negativity. Instead of contributing to outrage cycles, Peace Guy offers a digital breath of fresh air. A moment of peace on your feed. A reason to smile. A reminder that humanity still exists amid conflict. But Peace Guy isn’t just about aesthetics. His presence has inspired a growing online community committed to spreading kindness, empathy, and solidarity. This community shares Peace Guy memes, updates, and messages, turning reposts and retweets into acts of digital resistance. The simplicity of the meme allows it to spread organically, with no agenda other than to offer a gentle nudge toward compassion. The project has also evolved beyond visuals. With the launch of an official Peace Guy website and meme generator, followers can now create their own versions and participate actively in spreading the message. The initiative encourages creativity, giving people the tools to become peace-makers themselves in the digital realm. In a time when people feel powerless in the face of global conflict, Peace Guy offers a form of soft power—an emotional, human response that doesn't require resources, politics, or permission. He’s the chill reminder that even in dark times, we can choose to be kind, to stay calm, and to believe in a better future. Peace Guy doesn’t shout. He doesn’t argue. He doesn’t blame. He just exists, peacefully—hoping you’ll join him.
