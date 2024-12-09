LCX 가격 (LCX)
오늘 LCX (LCX)의 실시간 가격은 0.384005 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 297.18M USD 입니다. LCX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 LCX 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 6.45M USD
- LCX의 당일 가격 변동 -2.58%
- 유통 공급량 775.03M USD
MEXC에서 LCX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 LCX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 LCX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0101869264226034.
지난 30일간 LCX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +1.0378856803.
지난 60일간 LCX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.6297384396.
지난 90일간 LCX에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0101869264226034
|-2.58%
|30일
|$ +1.0378856803
|+270.28%
|60일
|$ +0.6297384396
|+163.99%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
LCX 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.15%
-2.58%
+11.51%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
LCX.com - Innovating Capital Markets. Solutions for compliant digital assets and security tokens. LCX is a secure and compliant platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currency. LCX, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Vaduz (Liechtenstein) and offices in Crypto-Valley Zug (Switzerland), New Delhi (India) and Chicago (USA). LCX has obtained 8 crypto-related registrations by the Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein, operates in accordance with the new blockchain laws and has introduced a comprehensive crypto compliance suite. LCX AG, the legal entity behind LCX.com, has a registered share capital of 1 Million CHF. LCX is a proud member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and has been named Blockchain Pioneer by the Blockchain Research Institute Canada. The advisory board of LCX includes leading thought leader Don Tapscott (Author of Blockchain Revolution), Jimmy Wales (Founder of Wikipedia), Yat Siu (Chairman at Animoca Brands), and others. In addition to LCX Exchange, LCX.com has launched a second layer DeFi protocol enabling limit orders at Uniswap (LCX DeFi Terminal), an advanced trading terminal for all major cryptocurrency exchanges (LCX Terminal), regulated price oracles and crypto reference prices, an end to end tokenization platform for security tokens and a token sale manager for compliant initial coin offerings (ICO's and IEO's). The LCX Token ($LCX) is the fuel of the LCX.com platform and LCX Cryptocurrency Exchange. LCX Token works as a long-term sustainable incentive mechanism to motivate various stakeholders to participate in the ecosystem. LCX Token is an exchange based utility token which grants all users a reduction of up to 50% trading fees at LCX’s compliant digital asset exchange and many more benefits. More Information available at www.LCX.com
