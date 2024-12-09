IXO 가격 (IXO)
오늘 IXO (IXO)의 실시간 가격은 0.02587738 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 2.24M USD 입니다. IXO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 IXO 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 129.91 USD
- IXO의 당일 가격 변동 -2.12%
- 유통 공급량 86.64M USD
MEXC에서 IXO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 IXO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 IXO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00056114866979919.
지난 30일간 IXO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0171810820.
지난 60일간 IXO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0152452883.
지난 90일간 IXO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00056114866979919
|-2.12%
|30일
|$ +0.0171810820
|+66.39%
|60일
|$ +0.0152452883
|+58.91%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
IXO 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.81%
-2.12%
+37.13%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The ixo protocol defines a new open standard for producing verifiable claims about changes in the state of the world. Which are the basis for impact creators to mint non-fungible (NFT) Impact Tokens.Sustainable Decentralised Finance (Sustainable DeFi) and Impact Verification applications built on the Internet of Impact have the potential to fundamentally change the state of the world. By transforming how we finance, implement, measure, value and create markets for sustainable impact. Which is relevant to all forms of capital flowing into social, environmental and economic development, as well as Climate Finance and Carbon markets. Community currencies implemented through the Internet of Impact can drive outcomes towards local social and economic development goals, in ways that are inclusive, locally governed, low-risk and sustainable. With great potential to innovate new use-cases, new forms of economic production, new types of incentive schemes, new investment mechanisms, and new economic models for community sustainability and local resilience. Internet of Impact networks will give people everywhere access to the trustworthy information and financial tools they need, to invest and spend their money in more sustainable ways, and to hold public finance accountable. As mandated by the UN Task Force on Digital Finance for the Sustainable Development Goals. Impact Tokens are units of value created through the Internet of Impact. Each Impact Token represents a real-world outcome state that people care about, are willing to invest in, work towards, or spend their money on. Impact tokens will become the new standard for measuring, verifying, reporting and valuing impacts through marketplace mechanisms.
|1 IXO에서 AUD
A$0.0403687128
|1 IXO에서 GBP
￡0.0201843564
|1 IXO에서 EUR
€0.0243247372
|1 IXO에서 USD
$0.02587738
|1 IXO에서 MYR
RM0.1141192458
|1 IXO에서 TRY
₺0.9000152764
|1 IXO에서 JPY
¥3.8831596428
|1 IXO에서 RUB
₽2.5608255248
|1 IXO에서 INR
₹2.1910377646
|1 IXO에서 IDR
Rp410.7519115138
|1 IXO에서 PHP
₱1.498300302
|1 IXO에서 EGP
￡E.1.2941277738
|1 IXO에서 BRL
R$0.1573344704
|1 IXO에서 CAD
C$0.0364871058
|1 IXO에서 BDT
৳3.0957109694
|1 IXO에서 NGN
₦41.6033225998
|1 IXO에서 UAH
₴1.072617401
|1 IXO에서 VES
Bs1.24211424
|1 IXO에서 PKR
Rs7.2040038182
|1 IXO에서 KZT
₸13.168998682
|1 IXO에서 THB
฿0.8821598842
|1 IXO에서 TWD
NT$0.838427112
|1 IXO에서 CHF
Fr0.0225133206
|1 IXO에서 HKD
HK$0.2010672426
|1 IXO에서 MAD
.د.م0.2577387048