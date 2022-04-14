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Top Osmosis Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Osmosis Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 79.086,06
-0,01%
-2,40%
+14,20%
$ 1,58T
$ 10,00K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2.465,29
+0,04%
-1,88%
+9,55%
$ 296,92B
$ 160,54K
3
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1,00007
0,00%
-0,01%
-0,05%
$ 74,80B
$ 103,25M
4
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 97,3
0,00%
-4,64%
+15,04%
$ 56,32B
$ 1,17M
5
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 79.068,25
+0,05%
-2,33%
+14,20%
$ 9,19B
$ 2,88
6
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11,415
-0,09%
-3,53%
+9,17%
$ 7,49B
$ 70,83K
7
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1,14
0,00%
-0,00%
0,00%
$ 2,18B
$ 3,05M
8
COSMOS
COSMOS
ATOM
$ 1,534
+0,33%
-1,80%
+3,95%
$ 783,97M
$ 564,38K
9
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 5,629
+0,80%
-5,05%
+23,47%
$ 565,44M
$ 690,08K
10
FET
FET
FET
$ 0,1659
0,00%
-7,32%
+27,87%
$ 372,04M
$ 5,55M
11
TIA
TIA
TIA
$ 0,3565
+0,20%
-7,00%
+10,46%
$ 326,48M
$ 1,65M
12
Akash Network
Akash Network
AKT
$ 0,558449
+0,13%
-0,04%
+10,12%
$ 165,94M
$ 4,12M
13
Noble USDC
Noble USDC
USDC.N
$ 0,999935
+0,01%
0,00%
+0,03%
$ 112,31M
$ 214,66K
14
dYdX
dYdX
DYDX
$ 0,11762
-0,24%
-2,55%
+4,21%
$ 98,63M
$ 1,08M
15
Kava Labs
Kava Labs
KAVA
$ 0,04591
+0,35%
-0,11%
+11,38%
$ 49,59M
$ 1,28M
16
$ 0,04099
0,00%
-3,69%
+8,79%
$ 48,32M
$ 19,78K
17
Wrapped CRO
Wrapped CRO
WCRO
$ 0,059364
+0,23%
-0,03%
+19,24%
$ 33,85M
$ 1,47M
18
Terra
Terra
LUNA
$ 0,04724
+0,21%
-3,93%
+7,52%
$ 33,48M
$ 2,38M
19
Band
Band
BAND
$ 0,177931
+0,53%
-0,04%
+10,31%
$ 32,22M
$ 1,54M
20
Monerium EUR emoney
Monerium EUR emoney
EURE
$ 1,17
0,00%
-0,00%
0,00%
$ 31,89M
$ 654,41K
21
TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD
USTC
$ 0,005428
-0,99%
-1,29%
+7,59%
$ 30,19M
$ 12,18M
22
Osmosis
Osmosis
OSMO
$ 0,03494
+0,06%
-4,65%
+12,99%
$ 27,10M
$ 1,72M
23
CertiK
CertiK
CTK
$ 0,11364
+1,28%
-2,01%
+3,60%
$ 18,10M
$ 509,84K
24
Medibloc
Medibloc
MED
$ 0,00141957
+0,09%
+0,00%
+13,73%
$ 16,38M
$ 105,23K
25
Islamic Coin
Islamic Coin
ISLM
$ 0,00418378
-2,23%
-0,03%
+3,29%
$ 15,66M
$ 5,46K
26
NYM
NYM
NYM
$ 0,01596
-0,06%
-6,93%
-13,67%
$ 13,35M
$ 3,66M
27
INIT
INIT
INIT
$ 0,05422
-0,26%
-1,97%
+0,22%
$ 10,65M
$ 1,18M
28
Xion
Xion
XION
$ 0,104317
-5,09%
-0,03%
+3,23%
$ 10,22M
$ 7,56K
29
Dymension
Dymension
DYM
$ 0,01556
+0,33%
-2,77%
+3,14%
$ 8,40M
$ 4,38M
30
FirmaChain
FirmaChain
FCT2
$ 0,00663
+0,30%
-0,15%
+7,11%
$ 8,13M
$ 693,85K
31
VERONA
VERONA
VERONA
$ 0,1092
-0,09%
+2,23%
+7,75%
$ 7,79M
$ 207,14K
32
Realio
Realio
RIO
$ 0,05041
-2,67%
-36,87%
-0,22%
$ 7,34M
$ 9,32M
33
GenesisL1
GenesisL1
L1
$ 0,147021
+0,01%
-0,06%
+31,30%
$ 6,12M
$ 30,60K
34
SCRT
SCRT
SCRT
$ 0,01487
-0,98%
-15,76%
-38,45%
$ 5,19M
$ 4,79M
35
Lava Network
Lava Network
LAVA
$ 0,0179
0,00%
-0,39%
-9,71%
$ 4,72M
$ 3,00M
36
Agoric
Agoric
BLD
$ 0,00670168
-0,11%
-0,00%
-0,25%
$ 4,64M
$ 3,81K
37
CONX
CONX
CONX
$ 0,00451935
+1,48%
+0,06%
+21,00%
$ 4,56M
$ 914,93K
38
Bluzelle
Bluzelle
BLZ
$ 0,00871511
-1,61%
-0,11%
+30,24%
$ 4,22M
$ 466,26K
39
Oraichain
Oraichain
ORAI
$ 0,2942
-0,14%
-15,26%
+22,17%
$ 4,07M
$ 210,48K
40
Stride Staked Atom
Stride Staked Atom
STATOM
$ 2,99
+0,67%
-0,00%
+4,18%
$ 3,96M
$ 19,89K
41
Shido
Shido
SHIDO
$ 0,0001233
+1,62%
-0,95%
-12,33%
$ 2,14M
$ 291,04M
42
JUNO
JUNO
JUNO
$ 0,02457768
-0,02%
-0,02%
+14,68%
$ 1,95M
$ 7,15K
43
Inter Stable Token
Inter Stable Token
IST
$ 0,993351
0,00%
-0,01%
+1,00%
$ 1,40M
$ 137,10
44
Juris Protocol
Juris Protocol
JURIS
$ 2,64E-6
+0,38%
-0,79%
-7,04%
$ 1,30M
--
45
CANTO
CANTO
CANTO
$ 0,00146402
0,00%
--
-6,88%
$ 890,81K
$ 1,98
46
$ 0,001168
-0,17%
-1,35%
+4,85%
$ 749,79K
$ 33,60M
47
Chihuahua Chain
Chihuahua Chain
HUAHUA
$ 6,49E-6
-0,15%
-3,24%
+20,19%
$ 742,53K
--
48
Stride
Stride
STRD
$ 0,01739211
+1,47%
-0,11%
+9,52%
$ 663,32K
$ 534,40
49
Osmosis allUSDT
Osmosis allUSDT
USDT
$ 0,999898
0,00%
0,00%
+0,05%
$ 645,09K
$ 3,93K
50
Cudos
Cudos
CUDOS
$ 0,0009591
0,00%
-0,01%
+7,22%
$ 525,24K
$ 2,12

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Osmosis Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Osmosis Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 87 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2031.01B.
What is the best-performing Osmosis Ecosystem token right now?
Among Osmosis Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, SEDA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 3.29% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Osmosis Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 87 Osmosis Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Osmosis Ecosystem tokens include BTC, ETH, USDC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Osmosis Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Osmosis Ecosystem tokens is approximately $2031.01B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Osmosis Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.