Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Cosmos Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Cosmos Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
COSMOS
COSMOS
ATOM
$ 1.516
-0.07%
-1.55%
+2.77%
$ 782.43M
$ 573.96K
2
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 5.597
+0.47%
-6.70%
+21.36%
$ 557.24M
$ 706.52K
3
TIA
TIA
TIA
$ 0.3528
+0.80%
-7.52%
+8.84%
$ 324.92M
$ 1.68M
4
dYdX
dYdX
DYDX
$ 0.11637
+1.07%
-1.61%
+4.95%
$ 99.01M
$ 1.10M
5
Bridged WETH
Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 2,455.96
+0.65%
-0.01%
+9.02%
$ 44.81M
$ 507.83K
6
Osmosis
Osmosis
OSMO
$ 0.03466
+0.93%
-5.01%
+12.02%
$ 27.09M
$ 1.72M
7
Dymension
Dymension
DYM
$ 0.01534
+0.52%
-3.03%
+2.33%
$ 8.37M
$ 4.46M
8
SCRT
SCRT
SCRT
$ 0.01517
+2.39%
-9.56%
-33.93%
$ 5.58M
$ 4.51M
9
JUNO
JUNO
JUNO
$ 0.02513709
+0.09%
-0.00%
+17.81%
$ 2.00M
$ 7.52K
10
Kima Network
Kima Network
KIMA
$ 0.00309021
0.00%
-0.29%
+61.54%
$ 645.10K
$ 1.09K
11
IXO
IXO
IXO
$ 0.00206651
+0.43%
-0.02%
+2.31%
$ 179.04K
$ 16.62
12
Stargaze
Stargaze
STARS
$ 5.315E-5
+0.45%
-2.86%
+7.63%
$ 156.28K
--
13
Stride Staked Injective
Stride Staked Injective
STINJ
$ 8.39
-0.12%
-0.03%
+21.07%
$ 120.82K
$ 1.29K
14
WDOT
WDOT
WDOT
$ 0.864311
+0.80%
-0.04%
+9.15%
$ 87.54K
$ 127.91
15
Composite
Composite
CMST
$ 0.05105
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 15.46K
$ 478.23

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Cosmos Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Cosmos Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 15 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.85B.
What is the best-performing Cosmos Ecosystem token right now?
Among Cosmos Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, CMST has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Cosmos Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 15 Cosmos Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Cosmos Ecosystem tokens include ATOM, INJ, TIA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Cosmos Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Cosmos Ecosystem tokens is approximately $1.85B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Cosmos Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.