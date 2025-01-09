Prezzo di Impossible Finance (IF)
Il prezzo attuale di Impossible Finance (IF) oggi è 0.00947872 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 95.61K USD. Il prezzo di IF a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Impossible Finance:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 47.99 USD
- Impossible Finance la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +0.19%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 10.09M USD
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Impossible Finance a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Impossible Finance in USD è stata di $ +0.0061542418.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Impossible Finance in USD è stata di $ +0.0061587689.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Impossible Finance in USD è stata di $ +0.000987095827454921.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+0.19%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.0061542418
|+64.93%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0061587689
|+64.97%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.000987095827454921
|+11.62%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Impossible Finance: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.06%
+0.19%
-4.38%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
The first two Impossible Finance products revolve around yield & autonomous community creation. Versus TradFi’s low yields, defi yield protocols have been a killer app, but impermanent loss still looms large. Instead, focusing on low-IL asset pools such as EUR and JPY stablecoins, where central banks have negative interest rates, or non-dividend yielding synthetics (hint: high growth stocks don’t have dividends) like synthetic TSLA, we propose the first wave of “Impossible Yield” products powered by our stablecoin swap, StableXswap. Taking a page out of Aave & Synthetix’ playbook, this also encourages us to integrate many synthetic assets, lending protocols, and cross-chain solutions to aggregate liquidity. This yield generated from stable EUR, JPY, or TSLA pools is unbeatable by TradFi, at least until the ECB changes policies, the Japanese population pyramid inverts, or Elon Musk changes his website’s FAQ. In early 2021, we saw Wall Street Bets clash with Robinhood & hedge funds, putting emphasis on addressing retail users’ needs without sacrificing user autonomy. Beyond avoiding business models that actively harm users (i.e. selling flow to frontrunners, or hiding spreads to mask fees), why would you ever accept dividendless holdings when defi can give you yield? That’s Impossible Finance: we’re hellbent on providing better financial instruments for the world. The second release of Impossible Finance products tackle crypto’s best killer app: fundraising. In the wake of 2017 ICO scams, Vitalik posited DAICOs, (DAO + ICOs), where project teams could raise smart- contract vested funds, provided they achieve certain milestones. Governors determined whether the team was still building, or else refund investors. However, 2018 lacked robust governance and voting portals (i.e.snapshot.page), let alone real products to invest in. Today, we propose the launch of self-sustaining- initial-dex-offerings, or SSIDOs. With the power of yield from our AMMs and partner protocols, a team that raises $10M with a $2M burn rate can be self-sustaining with just 20% APY, creating a new raise once, build forever model. The Andre’s of the world can find capital & liquidity and no longer need to rely on cexes and rent-seeking private investment funds to pay the bills. Meanwhile, vesting stable LP tokens from the fundraise stay within our AMM, which creates sticky TVL. Teams that raise via this system get automatically transparent banking, while traders get access to steady liquidity, anti-rugpull peace of mind. Our mission at Impossible Finance will be to continue finding win-wins for traders, investors, projects, and protocols alike.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 IF in AUD
A$0.0152607392
|1 IF in GBP
￡0.007582976
|1 IF in EUR
€0.0090995712
|1 IF in USD
$0.00947872
|1 IF in MYR
RM0.04265424
|1 IF in TRY
₺0.3349779648
|1 IF in JPY
¥1.497163824
|1 IF in RUB
₽0.9904314528
|1 IF in INR
₹0.8144116224
|1 IF in IDR
Rp152.8825592416
|1 IF in PHP
₱0.5546946944
|1 IF in EGP
￡E.0.4795284448
|1 IF in BRL
R$0.057820192
|1 IF in CAD
C$0.0135545696
|1 IF in BDT
৳1.149768736
|1 IF in NGN
₦14.6502148448
|1 IF in UAH
₴0.4001915584
|1 IF in VES
Bs0.50237216
|1 IF in PKR
Rs2.6366007552
|1 IF in KZT
₸4.9835318272
|1 IF in THB
฿0.3281532864
|1 IF in TWD
NT$0.3119446752
|1 IF in CHF
Fr0.008530848
|1 IF in HKD
HK$0.0736496544
|1 IF in MAD
.د.م0.0951663488