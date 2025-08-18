Mis on district0x (DNT)

The district0x network is a collective of decentralized and autonomous marketplaces and communities, also known as districts. These districts are built upon a decentralized and distributed open-source framework, the d0xINFRA network, which is powered by Ethereum smart contracts. The district0x network aims at creating a friction-free, virtual economy where the users will be able to make buying and selling decisions, complete transactions, and even rank their peers with just one simple click. District0x aims to develop a flexible, and free market with advanced entrepreneurial concepts. The District0x infrastructure has a very neat concept with some well-outlined features, such as the staking interface. A staking interface is put in place that allows DNT holders to have open control over the districts through an Aragon governance layer for all markets that come online. Post creation of a district, an Aragon entity will also be created that people can use to interact with this staking mechanism. After staking a user will receive voting rights in that district. Using the creation interface, one can remove central power structures from any marketplace without the additional need for development or programming skills. It can be described as the WordPress of dApps where the districts being launched are like wordpress templates and the auxiliary modules are WordPress plugins for extended functionality. While it is very difficult to buy lesser known cryptocurrencies using fiat currencies (dollars, euros) directly from crypto-exchanges, district0x or DNT can be easily purchased from various exchanges using Ethereum or Bitcoin as the base cryptocoin. Binance is one of the popular exchange platforms that can help trade Bitcoin or Ethereum for District0x. One can use various wallets like myetherwallet.com to store the district0x (DNT) coins. Coinbase, Blockchain, Exodus, Trezor Hardware Wallet are also wallets that supports district0x. District0x, differs from most coins in its underlying concept and the architecture it is built on. The concept of interconnected districts and marketplaces promises a novel structure to the modern economies. What a lot of users are missing out on is the fact that it is a staking mechanism and not just a voting token. Staking is basically the process of mining the PoS (proof of stake) coins. Early investors will be able to lock their tokens to a specific district on the network, thus being able to participate in its governance later. DNT tokens can be staked in districts, thus they not only give voting power and privileges within that district but also provide district-specific tokens depending on when the investor had started trading. For example, early investors of the PoS token will be able to make decisions about the distribution of profits among stakeholders, the intricacies of the business model etc. DNT can basically be considered as a dynamic stock in the future district0x ecosystem. By joining the district0x, the user receives district0x coins. They allow the owner to exercise the right to vote for district proposals and make decisions within certain districts. This includes, for example, voting on proposals concerning the future of a particular district or setting fees. The scope of shareholders’ rights is outlined in the bylaws and varies according to the specific scope and purpose of each district. District0x platform users can interact with the functions and services provided by each district. Users can also freely create their own districts. For example, on Ethlance, the first district in the District0x network, users can post job offers or search for new jobs.

MEXC on juhtiv krüptoraha börs, mida usaldab üle 10 miljoni kasutaja kogu maailmas. See on tuntud kui kõige suurema tokenite valikuga, kiireima tokenite noteerimise ja turu madalaimate kauplemiskuludega börs. Liituge nüüd MEXC-ga, et kogeda tipptasemel likviidsust ja turu kõige konkurentsivõimelisemaid tasusid!

Üksuse district0x (DNT) allikas Valge raamat Ametlik veebisait

district0x hinna ennustus (USD)

Kui palju on district0x (DNT) väärt USD homme, järgmisel nädalal või järgmisel kuul? Kui kõrgeks võiksid teie district0x (DNT) varad olla hinnatud aastatel 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 – või isegi 10 või 20 aasta pärast? Kasutage meie hinna ennustuse tööriista, et uurida district0x nii lühi- kui ka pikaajalisi prognoose aasta kohta.

Vaadake district0x hinna ennustust kohe!

DNT kohalike valuutade suhtes

Proovige konverterit

district0x (DNT) tokenoomika

district0x (DNT) tokenoomika mõistmine võib anda sügavama ülevaate selle pikaajalisest väärtusest ja kasvupotentsiaalist. Alates sellest, kuidas tokeneid jaotatakse, kuni pakkumise haldamiseni, paljastab tokenoomika projekti majanduse põhistruktuuri. Lisateavet DNT tokenite ulatusliku tokenoomika kohta leiate nüüd!

Inimesed küsivad järgmist. Muud küsimused üksuse district0x (DNT) kohta Kui palju on district0x (DNT) tänapäeval väärt? Reaalajas DNT hind USD on 0.03027847 USD , mida uuendatakse reaalajas uusimate turuandmetega. Milline on praegune DNT/USD hind? $ 0.03027847 . Täpse tokeni konverteerimise jaoks vaadake Praegune hind DNT/USD on. Täpse tokeni konverteerimise jaoks vaadake MEXC konverterit Milline on district0x turukapitalisatsioon? DNT turukapitalisatsioon on $ 22.75M USD . Turukapitalisatsioon = praegune hind × ringlev varu. See näitab tokeni kogu turuväärtust ja edetabelikohta. Milline on DNT ringlev varu? DNT ringlev varu on 751.22M USD . Mis oli kõigi aegade kõrgeim DNT (ATH) hind? DNT saavutab ATH hinna summas 0.48337 USD . Mis oli kõigi aegade DNT madalaim (ATL) hind? DNT nägi ATL hinda summas 0.00216748 USD . Milline on DNT kauplemismaht? Reaalajas 24 tunnine DNT kauplemismaht on -- USD . Kas DNT sel aastal kõrgemale ka suundub? DNT võib sel aastal turutingimustest ja projektide arengust olenevalt veelgi tõusta. Põhjalikuma analüüsi saamiseks vaadake DNT hinna ennustust

district0x (DNT) Olulised valdkonna uudised