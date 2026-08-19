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The live StakePoint price today is 0 USD.SPT market cap is 183,552 USD. Track real-time SPT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live StakePoint price today is 0 USD.SPT market cap is 183,552 USD. Track real-time SPT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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StakePoint Price (SPT)

Unlisted

1 SPT to USD Live Price:

$0.00013858
$0.00013858$0.00013858
-0.12%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
StakePoint (SPT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:17:39 (UTC+8)

StakePoint Price Today

The live StakePoint (SPT) price today is $ 0, with a 13.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPT.

StakePoint currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 183,552, with a circulating supply of 1.33B SPT. During the last 24 hours, SPT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPT moved -- in the last hour and +21.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.26K.

StakePoint (SPT) Market Information

$ 183.55K
$ 183.55K$ 183.55K

$ 2.26K
$ 2.26K$ 2.26K

$ 183.55K
$ 183.55K$ 183.55K

1.33B
1.33B 1.33B

1,325,041,006.791142
1,325,041,006.791142 1,325,041,006.791142

The current Market Cap of StakePoint is $ 183.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.26K. The circulating supply of SPT is 1.33B, with a total supply of 1325041006.791142. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 183.55K.

StakePoint Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-13.26%

+21.33%

+21.33%

StakePoint (SPT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of StakePoint to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StakePoint to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StakePoint to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StakePoint to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-13.26%
30 Days$ 0-24.57%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for StakePoint

StakePoint (SPT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SPT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
StakePoint (SPT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of StakePoint could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price StakePoint will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SPT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking StakePoint Price Prediction.

What is StakePoint (SPT)

StakePoint is a non-custodial Solana DeFi platform for token staking, LP and token locking, Jupiter-powered swaps, and free on-chain tools. Launched in December 2025, built for project owners and DeFi users who need verifiable, trustless infrastructure. Beyond locking and staking, StakePoint offers a growing suite of free tools designed to help holders do their own research before making any decision, from token safety scanning and wallet analysis to PnL tracking and on-chain verification. The vision for StakePoint is a single destination where Solana users can lock, stake, trade, research, and manage their assets without leaving the platform.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About StakePoint

How much is StakePoint worth right now?

StakePoint is currently trading at £, with a price movement of -13.26% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is SPT going up or down today?

SPT has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is StakePoint today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling SPT.

What makes StakePoint different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, SPT offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much SPT exists in the market?

There are 1325041006.791142 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is StakePoint's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StakePoint

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:17:39 (UTC+8)

StakePoint (SPT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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