The live SPLASH price today is 0.01412046 USD.

SPLASH Price (SPLASH)

Unlisted

1 SPLASH to USD Live Price:

$0.01412046
$0.01412046
+5.50%1D
USD
SPLASH (SPLASH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 00:54:39 (UTC+8)

SPLASH (SPLASH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01189158
$ 0.01189158
24H Low
$ 0.01497749
$ 0.01497749
24H High

$ 0.01189158
$ 0.01189158

$ 0.01497749
$ 0.01497749

$ 0.051178
$ 0.051178

$ 0.00494731
$ 0.00494731

+0.72%

+5.57%

+22.03%

+22.03%

SPLASH (SPLASH) real-time price is $0.01412046. Over the past 24 hours, SPLASH traded between a low of $ 0.01189158 and a high of $ 0.01497749, showing active market volatility. SPLASH's all-time high price is $ 0.051178, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00494731.

In terms of short-term performance, SPLASH has changed by +0.72% over the past hour, +5.57% over 24 hours, and +22.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SPLASH (SPLASH) Market Information

$ 140.84K
$ 140.84K

--
--

$ 140.84K
$ 140.84K

10.00M
10.00M

10,000,000.0
10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SPLASH is $ 140.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPLASH is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 140.84K.

SPLASH (SPLASH) Price History USD

During today, the price change of SPLASH to USD was $ +0.00074543.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SPLASH to USD was $ +0.0082228973.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SPLASH to USD was $ -0.0027154689.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SPLASH to USD was $ -0.01727853018628303.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00074543+5.57%
30 Days$ +0.0082228973+58.23%
60 Days$ -0.0027154689-19.23%
90 Days$ -0.01727853018628303-55.02%

What is SPLASH (SPLASH)

SPLASH is a decentralized token built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), designed as a liquidity-first experiment that strategically connects to the token $DROP. The project explores the power of automated market makers (AMMs) and arbitrage bots by seeding deep liquidity across SPLASH/DROP and SPLASH/XRP pools. At launch, 60% of the SPLASH supply was injected into the DROP/SPLASH pool alongside DROP worth approximately $30,000. The pairing leverages automated arbitrage opportunities to generate buy pressure across both assets.

Instead of following a conventional market-first approach with hype and promotion, SPLASH flips the model by prioritizing liquidity setup. The project aims to test how volume, visibility, and price action can be driven through market mechanics rather than manual trading. The core idea is that as DROP increases in value, arbitrage bots will buy SPLASH to balance the pools, creating a symbiotic relationship. This feedback loop benefits both tokens, helping to stabilize volatility while building stronger price floors.

SPLASH serves as a live case study in how deep liquidity design can support price discovery, reduce volatility, and organically grow volume and visibility on-chain.

SPLASH (SPLASH) Resource

Official Website

SPLASH Price Prediction (USD)

How much will SPLASH (SPLASH) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your SPLASH (SPLASH) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for SPLASH.

Check the SPLASH price prediction now!

SPLASH to Local Currencies

SPLASH (SPLASH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SPLASH (SPLASH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPLASH token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SPLASH (SPLASH)

How much is SPLASH (SPLASH) worth today?
The live SPLASH price in USD is 0.01412046 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SPLASH to USD price?
The current price of SPLASH to USD is $ 0.01412046. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of SPLASH?
The market cap for SPLASH is $ 140.84K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SPLASH?
The circulating supply of SPLASH is 10.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SPLASH?
SPLASH achieved an ATH price of 0.051178 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SPLASH?
SPLASH saw an ATL price of 0.00494731 USD.
What is the trading volume of SPLASH?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SPLASH is -- USD.
Will SPLASH go higher this year?
SPLASH might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SPLASH price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 00:54:39 (UTC+8)

SPLASH (SPLASH) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

$108,017.00

$3,777.69

$0.02743

$185.05

$0.9998

$3,777.69

$108,017.00

$185.05

$2.4591

$0.18147

