Mantis (SN123) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 2.98 $ 2.98 $ 2.98 24H Low $ 3.48 $ 3.48 $ 3.48 24H High 24H Low $ 2.98$ 2.98 $ 2.98 24H High $ 3.48$ 3.48 $ 3.48 All Time High $ 7.36$ 7.36 $ 7.36 Lowest Price $ 1.84$ 1.84 $ 1.84 Price Change (1H) +0.45% Price Change (1D) +2.25% Price Change (7D) -1.81% Price Change (7D) -1.81%

Mantis (SN123) real-time price is $3.09. Over the past 24 hours, SN123 traded between a low of $ 2.98 and a high of $ 3.48, showing active market volatility. SN123's all-time high price is $ 7.36, while its all-time low price is $ 1.84.

In terms of short-term performance, SN123 has changed by +0.45% over the past hour, +2.25% over 24 hours, and -1.81% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mantis (SN123) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.21M$ 5.21M $ 5.21M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.21M$ 5.21M $ 5.21M Circulation Supply 1.69M 1.69M 1.69M Total Supply 1,686,954.39348495 1,686,954.39348495 1,686,954.39348495

The current Market Cap of Mantis is $ 5.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SN123 is 1.69M, with a total supply of 1686954.39348495. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.21M.