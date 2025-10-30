Mantis (SN123) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 2.97 $ 2.97 $ 2.97 24H Low $ 3.48 $ 3.48 $ 3.48 24H High 24H Low $ 2.97$ 2.97 $ 2.97 24H High $ 3.48$ 3.48 $ 3.48 All Time High $ 7.36$ 7.36 $ 7.36 Lowest Price $ 1.84$ 1.84 $ 1.84 Price Change (1H) -3.14% Price Change (1D) -0.89% Price Change (7D) +0.55% Price Change (7D) +0.55%

Mantis (SN123) real-time price is $3.34. Over the past 24 hours, SN123 traded between a low of $ 2.97 and a high of $ 3.48, showing active market volatility. SN123's all-time high price is $ 7.36, while its all-time low price is $ 1.84.

In terms of short-term performance, SN123 has changed by -3.14% over the past hour, -0.89% over 24 hours, and +0.55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mantis (SN123) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.59M$ 5.59M $ 5.59M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.59M$ 5.59M $ 5.59M Circulation Supply 1.67M 1.67M 1.67M Total Supply 1,673,269.95166295 1,673,269.95166295 1,673,269.95166295

The current Market Cap of Mantis is $ 5.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SN123 is 1.67M, with a total supply of 1673269.95166295. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.59M.