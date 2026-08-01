Luce Price Today

The live Luce (LUCE) price today is $ 0, with a 1.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUCE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LUCE.

Luce currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 293,785, with a circulating supply of 999.86M LUCE. During the last 24 hours, LUCE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.319095, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LUCE moved +0.45% in the last hour and +2.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.14K.

Luce (LUCE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 293.79K$ 293.79K $ 293.79K Volume (24H) $ 25.14K$ 25.14K $ 25.14K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 293.79K$ 293.79K $ 293.79K Circulation Supply 999.86M 999.86M 999.86M Total Supply 999,855,554.213374 999,855,554.213374 999,855,554.213374

The current Market Cap of Luce is $ 293.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.14K. The circulating supply of LUCE is 999.86M, with a total supply of 999855554.213374. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 293.79K.