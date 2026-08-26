Luce Price Today

The live Luce (LUCE) price today is $ 0, with a 9.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUCE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LUCE.

Luce currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 354,787, with a circulating supply of 999.85M LUCE. During the last 24 hours, LUCE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.319095, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LUCE moved -0.47% in the last hour and +21.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 40.89K.

Luce (LUCE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 354.79K$ 354.79K $ 354.79K Volume (24H) $ 40.89K$ 40.89K $ 40.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 354.79K$ 354.79K $ 354.79K Circulation Supply 999.85M 999.85M 999.85M Total Supply 999,854,447.392676 999,854,447.392676 999,854,447.392676

The current Market Cap of Luce is $ 354.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 40.89K. The circulating supply of LUCE is 999.85M, with a total supply of 999854447.392676. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 354.79K.