Hyperwave HYPE (HWHYPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 45.83 $ 45.83 $ 45.83 24H Low $ 50.8 $ 50.8 $ 50.8 24H High 24H Low $ 45.83$ 45.83 $ 45.83 24H High $ 50.8$ 50.8 $ 50.8 All Time High $ 59.58$ 59.58 $ 59.58 Lowest Price $ 29.97$ 29.97 $ 29.97 Price Change (1H) +1.34% Price Change (1D) -2.92% Price Change (7D) +16.00% Price Change (7D) +16.00%

Hyperwave HYPE (HWHYPE) real-time price is $47.45. Over the past 24 hours, HWHYPE traded between a low of $ 45.83 and a high of $ 50.8, showing active market volatility. HWHYPE's all-time high price is $ 59.58, while its all-time low price is $ 29.97.

In terms of short-term performance, HWHYPE has changed by +1.34% over the past hour, -2.92% over 24 hours, and +16.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hyperwave HYPE (HWHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.09M$ 9.09M $ 9.09M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.09M$ 9.09M $ 9.09M Circulation Supply 191.64K 191.64K 191.64K Total Supply 191,643.3465506181 191,643.3465506181 191,643.3465506181

The current Market Cap of Hyperwave HYPE is $ 9.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HWHYPE is 191.64K, with a total supply of 191643.3465506181. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.09M.