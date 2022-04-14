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Top HyperEVM Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the HyperEVM Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00007
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.407
+1.07%
-4.18%
+8.22%
$ 7.47B
$ 72.44K
3
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1.0001
0.00%
0.00%
-0.07%
$ 4.49B
$ 141.03K
4
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,676.2
0.00%
-2.52%
+5.52%
$ 4.37B
$ 0.03
5
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 1.0
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 4.06B
$ 126.58M
6
Hybridge Bridged AAVE
Hybridge Bridged AAVE
AAVE0
$ 126.81
+0.34%
-0.05%
+0.95%
$ 2.03B
$ 20.96K
7
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.33B
$ 23.50M
8
Kinetiq Staked HYPE
Kinetiq Staked HYPE
KHYPE
$ 82.55
+0.04%
+0.02%
+16.28%
$ 1.12B
$ 6.20M
9
Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$ 0.00966
+1.39%
-5.67%
+48.03%
$ 600.00M
$ 104.04M
10
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 78,492
+0.21%
-0.01%
+13.54%
$ 508.62M
$ 18.25K
11
Wrapped HYPE
Wrapped HYPE
WHYPE
$ 81.16
+1.13%
+0.02%
+16.63%
$ 434.78M
$ 213.45M
12
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.755
+1.04%
-3.16%
+15.76%
$ 298.69M
$ 391.00K
13
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 74,725
+0.26%
-0.05%
+8.59%
$ 222.74M
$ 4.50K
14
Staked HYPE
Staked HYPE
STHYPE
$ 80.5
+0.16%
+0.02%
+16.06%
$ 222.42M
$ 48.59K
15
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.142
+0.85%
-4.11%
+10.92%
$ 142.20M
$ 1.17M
16
$ 92.01
+0.70%
+2.15%
+13.06%
$ 129.32M
$ 15.95K
17
Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund
Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund
THBILL
$ 1.014
-0.10%
-0.00%
-0.39%
$ 117.48M
$ 27.00K
18
Derive
Derive
DRV
$ 0.14684
+0.29%
-7.88%
+47.78%
$ 106.28M
$ 427.92K
19
SOON
SOON
SOON
$ 0.197
-0.05%
+1.65%
-1.69%
$ 101.48M
$ 444.86K
20
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 78,577
+0.51%
-0.04%
+22.88%
$ 76.96M
$ 964.57
21
Purr
Purr
PURR
$ 0.13483
+0.16%
-6.96%
+56.17%
$ 76.89M
$ 601.76K
22
Matrixdock Gold
Matrixdock Gold
XAUM
$ 4,638.83
+0.12%
-0.00%
+3.38%
$ 75.76M
$ 345.88K
23
Felix feUSD
Felix feUSD
FEUSD
$ 0.998756
0.00%
+0.00%
+0.21%
$ 74.91M
$ 71.53K
24
Hex Trust Wrapped XRP
Hex Trust Wrapped XRP
WXRP
$ 1.43
0.00%
-0.05%
+30.00%
$ 71.96M
$ 284.96K
25
$ 774.75
-0.05%
-0.01%
-0.81%
$ 69.70M
$ 136.06
26
$ 931.15
+0.09%
+1.53%
-2.44%
$ 68.99M
$ 802.32
27
Wrapped Savings rUSD
Wrapped Savings rUSD
WSRUSD
$ 1.095
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 65.75M
--
28
Kinetiq Earn Vault
Kinetiq Earn Vault
VKHYPE
$ 83.46
+0.04%
+0.02%
+16.30%
$ 59.00M
$ 364.50K
29
Kinetiq
Kinetiq
KNTQ
$ 0.204339
+0.06%
-0.08%
+55.24%
$ 57.31M
$ 5.11M
30
$ 213.76
0.00%
+1.75%
-2.77%
$ 51.19M
$ 1.38K
31
Bedrock BTC
Bedrock BTC
BRBTC
$ 62,482
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 50.03M
$ 127.66
32
Unit Bitcoin
Unit Bitcoin
UBTC
$ 78,851
+0.25%
-0.01%
+13.85%
$ 49.19M
$ 97.06M
33
Kinetiq Markets HYPE
Kinetiq Markets HYPE
KMHYPE
$ 82.36
+0.05%
+0.02%
+16.53%
$ 47.49M
$ 3.50K
34
$ 770.58
-0.04%
+0.08%
-0.74%
$ 42.65M
$ 242.19
35
Aztec
Aztec
AZTEC
$ 0.01463
+1.66%
-2.20%
+9.98%
$ 42.21M
$ 5.75M
36
Mantle Restaked ETH
Mantle Restaked ETH
CMETH
$ 2,685.89
+0.13%
-0.01%
+8.57%
$ 41.41M
$ 4.47K
37
Neiro
Neiro
NEIRO
$ 8.705E-5
+2.18%
-5.05%
+24.93%
$ 36.63M
--
38
$ 710.9
-0.12%
0.00%
-1.75%
$ 35.75M
$ 280.74
39
Rekt
Rekt
REKTCOIN
$ 0.00000012204
0.00%
-5.26%
+7.81%
$ 34.39M
$ 9.92B
40
Talus
Talus
US
$ 0.01563
+1.26%
-4.85%
-10.94%
$ 33.68M
$ 6.97M
41
Movement
Movement
MOVE
$ 0.008509
+3.26%
+3.00%
+34.06%
$ 33.13M
$ 9.45M
42
USDP
USDP
USDP
$ 0.9996
-0.02%
-0.14%
+0.01%
$ 31.93M
$ 21.94K
43
$ 62.6
+0.24%
+0.94%
+2.23%
$ 27.98M
$ 9.40K
44
$ 346.81
-0.14%
-0.68%
-0.09%
$ 24.03M
$ 965.43
45
$ 350.34
-0.12%
-0.28%
-0.42%
$ 22.01M
$ 1.04K
46
USDH
USDH
USDH
$ 0.999145
+0.07%
+0.00%
+0.68%
$ 21.34M
$ 6.62K
47
Unit Ethereum
Unit Ethereum
UETH
$ 2,455.71
+0.32%
-0.01%
+9.08%
$ 17.76M
$ 28.34M
48
Hypurr Fun
Hypurr Fun
HFUN
$ 17.06
-0.52%
-0.01%
+12.46%
$ 16.99M
$ 144.73K
49
Based
Based
BASED
$ 0.06974
+0.13%
-4.03%
-13.05%
$ 16.27M
$ 2.35M
50
$ 491.6
-0.23%
+0.27%
+0.71%
$ 14.37M
$ 538.35

Frequently Asked Questions

What are HyperEVM Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
HyperEVM Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 157 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $104.24B.
What is the best-performing HyperEVM Ecosystem token right now?
Among HyperEVM Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, HOODON has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.73% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many HyperEVM Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 157 HyperEVM Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular HyperEVM Ecosystem tokens include USDC, LINK, USDE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the HyperEVM Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all HyperEVM Ecosystem tokens is approximately $104.24B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the HyperEVM Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.