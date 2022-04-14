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Top Yield-Bearing Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Yield-Bearing Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.18B
$ 3.05M
2
Staked USDai
Staked USDai
SUSDAI
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
+0.91%
$ 359.22M
$ 3.04M
3
Savings USDD
Savings USDD
SUSDD
$ 1.055
0.00%
0.00%
-0.57%
$ 221.25M
$ 122.56
4
Spark USDC
Spark USDC
SUSDC
$ 1.11
0.00%
--
+0.91%
$ 204.27M
$ 99.99
5
Lido Earn ETH
Lido Earn ETH
EARNETH
$ 2,494.84
+0.12%
-0.01%
+9.59%
$ 192.50M
--
6
apyUSD
apyUSD
APYUSD
$ 1.36
0.00%
-0.00%
+2.26%
$ 184.53M
$ 1.58M
7
Savings Dai
Savings Dai
SDAI
$ 1.18
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 166.52M
$ 1.20M
8
Staked Cap USD
Staked Cap USD
STCUSD
$ 1.078
+0.19%
-0.01%
+0.09%
$ 84.28M
--
9
Nest BlackOpal LiquidStone II Vault
Nest BlackOpal LiquidStone II Vault
NOPAL
$ 1.09
0.00%
0.00%
+0.18%
$ 74.80M
--
10
Strata Senior USDe
Strata Senior USDe
SRUSDE
$ 1.029
0.00%
+0.00%
0.00%
$ 57.78M
$ 278.70
11
Tori Staked trUSD
Tori Staked trUSD
STRUSD
$ 1.014
0.00%
0.00%
-0.10%
$ 47.57M
$ 298.89K
12
Steakhouse Confidential Prime USDC
Steakhouse Confidential Prime USDC
STEAKCUSDC
$ 1.018
+0.20%
-0.00%
+0.20%
$ 40.20M
--
13
Midas mHYPER
Midas mHYPER
MHYPER
$ 1.12
0.00%
+0.00%
0.00%
$ 37.47M
--
14
THORChain Yield
THORChain Yield
TCY
$ 0.15641
+0.89%
+0.05%
+14.01%
$ 29.05M
$ 56.48K
15
Galaxy USDT Quality
Galaxy USDT Quality
ETH:GUSDTQ
$ 1.014
+0.20%
+0.00%
+0.20%
$ 26.99M
--
16
Universal ETH
Universal ETH
UNIETH
$ 2,791.37
-0.07%
--
+18.02%
$ 25.22M
$ 9.60K
17
earnAUSD
earnAUSD
EARNAUSD
$ 1.01
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 22.93M
$ 19.86
18
Galaxy WETH Quality
Galaxy WETH Quality
ETH:GWETHQ
$ 2,476.84
+0.45%
-0.01%
+9.41%
$ 22.13M
--
19
SailOut Royalty
SailOut Royalty
SAIL.R
$ 14.54
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.48%
$ 21.81M
$ 1.36K
20
Steakhouse WETH V2
Steakhouse WETH V2
STEAKETH
$ 2,497.5
+0.42%
-0.02%
+9.35%
$ 20.38M
--
21
Alchemix ETH
Alchemix ETH
ALETH
$ 2,401.35
+0.27%
-0.02%
+9.50%
$ 19.96M
$ 59.68K
22
Streamex GLDY
Streamex GLDY
GLDY
$ 4,639.41
0.00%
-0.00%
+3.04%
$ 14.28M
--
23
Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2
Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2
GTWETHP
$ 2,505.63
+0.45%
-0.01%
+9.41%
$ 13.43M
--
24
Nest Alpha Vault
Nest Alpha Vault
NALPHA
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 13.19M
--
25
Yield Optimizer ETH
Yield Optimizer ETH
YOETH
$ 2,685.38
+0.38%
-0.01%
+9.32%
$ 13.06M
--
26
GAIB sAID
GAIB sAID
SAID
$ 0.64483
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 11.71M
$ 3.87
27
Unitas Gold
Unitas Gold
XGLD
$ 4,695.97
0.00%
--
+4.59%
$ 11.21M
$ 618.42
28
Ember Third Eye
Ember Third Eye
ETHIRD
$ 1.053
0.00%
--
+0.48%
$ 10.71M
$ 1.71
29
Balsa MM Fund
Balsa MM Fund
BMMF
$ 0.08369
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 10.27M
$ 170.25
30
ETHPlus
ETHPlus
ETH+
$ 2,685.85
+0.32%
-0.01%
+9.08%
$ 9.77M
$ 153.23K
31
Altura Vault Tokens
Altura Vault Tokens
AVLT
$ 0.305996
+0.01%
-0.02%
-3.65%
$ 9.07M
$ 8.33K
32
Yield Optimizer USD
Yield Optimizer USD
YOUSD
$ 1.061
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 9.06M
--
33
Midas mRe7YIELD
Midas mRe7YIELD
MRE7YIELD
$ 1.074
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 8.18M
--
34
Midas mAPOLLO
Midas mAPOLLO
MAPOLLO
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 7.90M
--
35
Strata Junior USDe
Strata Junior USDe
JRUSDE
$ 1.07
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 7.42M
$ 69.04
36
USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin
USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin
USP
$ 1.13
+0.89%
--
+0.89%
$ 7.25M
$ 34.58K
37
Midas Rockaway Market Neutral
Midas Rockaway Market Neutral
MROX
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 6.70M
--
38
xHYPE
xHYPE
XHYPE
$ 1.05
0.00%
+0.00%
+0.57%
$ 6.04M
$ 12.58K
39
Strata Senior USDat
Strata Senior USDat
SRUSDAT
$ 1.024
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 5.80M
--
40
Liquid Euro
Liquid Euro
WEEUR
$ 1.19
0.00%
+0.00%
0.00%
$ 5.72M
--
41
Mitosis EOL BNB
Mitosis EOL BNB
MIBNB
$ 3,620.19
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 5.68M
$ 80.19
42
Yuzu Protection Pool
Yuzu Protection Pool
YZPP
$ 1.18
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.66M
$ 108.33
43
Ease Staked NXM
Ease Staked NXM
STNXM
$ 41.42
-5.41%
-0.03%
-21.39%
$ 4.66M
$ 6.14K
44
GIGAETH
GIGAETH
GETH
$ 2,526.54
0.00%
+0.00%
+10.90%
$ 4.16M
$ 236.83
45
Ember SUI
Ember SUI
ESUI
$ 0.797174
+0.37%
-0.08%
+8.88%
$ 4.02M
$ 44.19
46
Hyperbeat USDT
Hyperbeat USDT
HBUSDT
$ 1.13
+0.89%
0.00%
+0.89%
$ 3.99M
$ 11.46K
47
GIGADOT
GIGADOT
GDOT
$ 0.869831
0.00%
-0.05%
+11.02%
$ 3.64M
$ 208.69
48
Harmonix kHYPE
Harmonix kHYPE
HAKHYPE
$ 81.67
0.00%
0.00%
+43.41%
$ 3.63M
$ 107.08
49
Midas msyrupUSDp
Midas msyrupUSDp
MSYRUPUSDP
$ 1.061
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 3.49M
--
50
FXArbUSDTRY
FXArbUSDTRY
FXARBUSDTRY
$ 0.085702
0.00%
0.00%
+0.45%
$ 3.47M
$ 59.61

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Yield-Bearing Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Yield-Bearing Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 86 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $4.30B.
What is the best-performing Yield-Bearing Tokens token right now?
Among Yield-Bearing Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, TCY has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.05% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Yield-Bearing Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 86 Yield-Bearing Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Yield-Bearing Tokens tokens include USDY, SUSDAI, SUSDD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Yield-Bearing Tokens category?
The combined market capitalization of all Yield-Bearing Tokens tokens is approximately $4.30B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Yield-Bearing Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.