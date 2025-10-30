Hyperwave HYPE (HWHYPE) Price Information (USD)

Hyperwave HYPE (HWHYPE) real-time price is $49.72. Over the past 24 hours, HWHYPE traded between a low of $ 47.37 and a high of $ 50.35, showing active market volatility. HWHYPE's all-time high price is $ 59.58, while its all-time low price is $ 29.97.

In terms of short-term performance, HWHYPE has changed by +0.23% over the past hour, +1.82% over 24 hours, and +40.45% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hyperwave HYPE (HWHYPE) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Hyperwave HYPE is $ 9.57M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HWHYPE is 192.48K, with a total supply of 192482.4322955235. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.57M.