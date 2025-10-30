FTMTOKEN (FTMX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.050793 $ 0.050793 $ 0.050793 24H Low $ 0.056703 $ 0.056703 $ 0.056703 24H High 24H Low $ 0.050793$ 0.050793 $ 0.050793 24H High $ 0.056703$ 0.056703 $ 0.056703 All Time High $ 0.137551$ 0.137551 $ 0.137551 Lowest Price $ 0.01575309$ 0.01575309 $ 0.01575309 Price Change (1H) -0.87% Price Change (1D) -10.01% Price Change (7D) -7.74% Price Change (7D) -7.74%

FTMTOKEN (FTMX) real-time price is $0.050853. Over the past 24 hours, FTMX traded between a low of $ 0.050793 and a high of $ 0.056703, showing active market volatility. FTMX's all-time high price is $ 0.137551, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01575309.

In terms of short-term performance, FTMX has changed by -0.87% over the past hour, -10.01% over 24 hours, and -7.74% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

FTMTOKEN (FTMX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.71M$ 12.71M $ 12.71M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.03M$ 33.03M $ 33.03M Circulation Supply 250.00M 250.00M 250.00M Total Supply 650,000,000.0 650,000,000.0 650,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FTMTOKEN is $ 12.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FTMX is 250.00M, with a total supply of 650000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.03M.